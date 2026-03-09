India Vs Chinese Taipei Preview, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Blue Tigresses Face Must-Win Clash

India vs Chinese Taipei, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: India must beat Chinese Taipei in their final Group C match in Sydney to keep quarter-final hopes alive, with the Blue Tigresses needing both a victory and help from Japan against Vietnam

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
India vs Chinese Taipei preview AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 matchday 3
India's Sarita Yumnam with the ball during the AFC Women's Asian Cup match against Japan on March 7, 2026. | Photo: AIFF
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • India meet Chinese Taipei in a vital AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Group C match on Tuesday

  • India need a win by at least two goals to maintain quarter-final hopes

  • Find out more about the India vs Chinese Taipei match, including team news and predicted line-up

India face a must-win clash against Chinese Taipei in their final Group C match of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 in Sydney on Tuesday. The Blue Tigresses, despite losing both their opening matches, are still mathematically in contention to qualify for the quarter-finals, but need a solid result in the next game.

Amelia Valverde’s side sit bottom of the group with zero points. They lost their opening match against Vietnam 2-1, courtesy of a late goal, before Japan hammered them 11-0. Japan lead the group with six points, while Chinese Taipei and Vietnam are tied on three points.

For India to qualify, they need to beat Chinese Taipei by at least two goals and hope Japan defeat Vietnam in the simultaneous fixture. The top two teams from each group, along with the two best third-placed sides, will advance to the quarter-finals.

“The two matches (against Vietnam and Japan) were very different,” Amelia Valverde said. “The first thing we have to do is try to turn the page on what has happened as quickly as possible. We need to prepare well for this match, and we have no doubt about that.”

Chinese Taipei, meanwhile, only need a draw to move to the next stage. Head coach Prasobchoke Chokemor saw his side grind out a 1-0 win over Vietnam courtesy of a first-half strike from Su Yu-hsuan, and he has warned the Chinese Taipei players against complacency.

Related Content
Taiwan's Su Sin-yun clears the ball during the Women's Asian Cup soccer match between Taiwan and Vietnam in Perth, Australia, Saturday, March 7, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Colin Murty
Chinese Taipei 1-0 Vietnam, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Su Yu‑Hsuan Header Keeps Quarter-Final Hopes Alive
India's Sanju Yadav in action during the AFC Women's Asian Cup match against Vietnam on March 4, 2026. - | Photo: AIFF
India Vs Japan LIVE Streaming, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: When, Where To Watch Blue Tigresses In Action?
India's Sanfida Nongrum, right, scores her team's first goal as Vietnam's Cù Thị Huỳnh Như looks on during the Women's Asia Cup soccer match between India and Vietnam in Perth, Australia, Wednesday, March 4, 2026. - | Photo: AP/RICHARD WAINWRIGHT
India Vs Japan Preview, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Blue Tigresses Look To Keep Campaign Alive Against Group Leaders
File photo of the India women's national football team. - | Photo: AIFF
India At AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Schedule, Squad, Players To Watch, Prediction – All You Need To Know
Related Content

“The team are more confident after bouncing back in the last match, but I must make sure they don’t end up being over-confident,” he said. “Of course, while we have a good chance of qualifying even with a draw, we will still go on the pitch and play to win the match and not worry about other factors.”

India vs Chinese Taipei: Head-To-Head Record

According to available data, India and Chinese Taipei have faced each other three times in women’s international football. India have won once, while Chinese Taipei have won twice.

The first match between these two sides was a Women’s Asian Cup qualifier in 2013, which India lost 2-1. India then sealed a 1-0 win in an international friendly in 2021, before Chinese Taipei won 2-1 in a Women’s Asian Games group game in 2023.

India vs Chinese Taipei: Team News

India haven’t suffered any major injuries in the tournament and will likely have their full team available for selection against Chinese Taipei. Their opponents, though, will be without forward Pu Hsin-hui, who suffered a serious knee injury in the opening game against Japan. Chang Chi-lan then suffered a knock against Vietnam and had to be stretchered off.

India vs Chinese Taipei: Predicted Lineup

India Predicted Playing XI: Panthoi Chanu; Sarita Yumnam, Sweety Devi Ngangbam, Martina Thokchom, Sanju Yadav; Soumya Guguloth, Sangita Basfore, Babina Lisham, Manisha Kalyan; Grace Dangmei, Pyari Xaxa.

India vs Chinese Taipei, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details

Q

When and where is the India vs Chinese Taipei, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 match being played?

A

The India vs Chinese Taipei, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 match will be played on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at 2:30 PM IST. The match will be hosted at the Western Sydney Stadium in Australia.

Q

Where to watch the India vs Chinese Taipei, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 match live online?

A

The India vs Chinese Taipei, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

Q

Where to watch the India vs Chinese Taipei, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 match live on TV?

A

The India vs Chinese Taipei, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 match will not be televised live on any TV channels in India.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. T20 World Cup 2026: Babar Azam, Jos Buttler Among 5 Big Names Who Failed To Deliver

  2. India Vs New Zealand Final, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Hardik Pandya Recreates Iconic Celebration Pose - Watch

  3. Mohammed Siraj’s ‘Pani Pilana, Bat Uthana’ Joke On T20 World Cup 2026 Role Goes Viral - Video

  4. When And Where Will The Next T20 World Cup Be Played?

  5. Sri Lanka Appoint Gary Kirsten As Head Coach Ahead Of Cricket World Cup 2027; South African Replaces Sanath Jayasuriya

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026 Preview: PV Sindhu Set To Skip After Dubai Ordeal; Srikanth, Prannoy Will Spearhead Indian Challenge

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Lin Chun-Yi Highlights, All England Open Final: Bruised Indian Goes Down Fighting

  5. Lakshya Sen Goes Down Fighting Against Lin Chun-Yi, Finishes Second At All England Open

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 09, 2026

  2. Day In Pics: March 07, 2026

  3. After Nitish Kumar’s Exit, Bihar’s Women Anxious About Future Of Welfare Schemes

  4. TMC MPs Give Notices In LS, RS To Discuss 'Voter Disenfranchisement'

  5. Lok Sabha Set for Showdown as Opposition Moves to Remove Speaker Om Birla

Entertainment News

  1. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  2. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  3. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  4. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  5. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Sirens And Silence In West Asia: Anxiety In Migrants’ Hearts

  2. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Global Oil Prices Soar, Iran Chooses Mojtaba Khamenei As New Supreme Leader

  3. Beyond the Epstein Files: Stories Of Survivors Who Broke Their Silence On Childhood Trauma

  4. Nepal polls: RSP wins 124 seats followed by Nepali Congress with 17

  5. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

Latest Stories

  1. Oscars 2026: Five Nominees In The Best Actor Race

  2. Writers Guild Awards 2026 Winners: The Pitt Dominates TV, Sinners Wins Original Screenplay

  3. Suga Turns 33: How BTS’ Rapper Built His Legacy Through Honest Music

  4. Timothée Chalamet Faces Backlash Over Ballet Remark As Michael B Jordan Gains Oscar Momentum

  5. TMC Dissatisfied After Meeting With EC, BJP Urges Shorter Duration For Bengal Polls

  6. US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Global Oil Prices Soar, Iran Chooses Mojtaba Khamenei As New Supreme Leader

  7. Beyond the Epstein Files: Stories Of Survivors Who Broke Their Silence On Childhood Trauma

  8. Middle East Conflict Disrupts Flights, 279 Cancelled