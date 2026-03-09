India Vs Chinese Taipei Preview, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Blue Tigresses Face Must-Win Clash

Summary of this article
India meet Chinese Taipei in a vital AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Group C match on Tuesday
India need a win by at least two goals to maintain quarter-final hopes
Find out more about the India vs Chinese Taipei match, including team news and predicted line-up
India face a must-win clash against Chinese Taipei in their final Group C match of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 in Sydney on Tuesday. The Blue Tigresses, despite losing both their opening matches, are still mathematically in contention to qualify for the quarter-finals, but need a solid result in the next game.
Amelia Valverde’s side sit bottom of the group with zero points. They lost their opening match against Vietnam 2-1, courtesy of a late goal, before Japan hammered them 11-0. Japan lead the group with six points, while Chinese Taipei and Vietnam are tied on three points.
For India to qualify, they need to beat Chinese Taipei by at least two goals and hope Japan defeat Vietnam in the simultaneous fixture. The top two teams from each group, along with the two best third-placed sides, will advance to the quarter-finals.
“The two matches (against Vietnam and Japan) were very different,” Amelia Valverde said. “The first thing we have to do is try to turn the page on what has happened as quickly as possible. We need to prepare well for this match, and we have no doubt about that.”
Chinese Taipei, meanwhile, only need a draw to move to the next stage. Head coach Prasobchoke Chokemor saw his side grind out a 1-0 win over Vietnam courtesy of a first-half strike from Su Yu-hsuan, and he has warned the Chinese Taipei players against complacency.
“The team are more confident after bouncing back in the last match, but I must make sure they don’t end up being over-confident,” he said. “Of course, while we have a good chance of qualifying even with a draw, we will still go on the pitch and play to win the match and not worry about other factors.”
India vs Chinese Taipei: Head-To-Head Record
According to available data, India and Chinese Taipei have faced each other three times in women’s international football. India have won once, while Chinese Taipei have won twice.
The first match between these two sides was a Women’s Asian Cup qualifier in 2013, which India lost 2-1. India then sealed a 1-0 win in an international friendly in 2021, before Chinese Taipei won 2-1 in a Women’s Asian Games group game in 2023.
India vs Chinese Taipei: Team News
India haven’t suffered any major injuries in the tournament and will likely have their full team available for selection against Chinese Taipei. Their opponents, though, will be without forward Pu Hsin-hui, who suffered a serious knee injury in the opening game against Japan. Chang Chi-lan then suffered a knock against Vietnam and had to be stretchered off.
India vs Chinese Taipei: Predicted Lineup
India Predicted Playing XI: Panthoi Chanu; Sarita Yumnam, Sweety Devi Ngangbam, Martina Thokchom, Sanju Yadav; Soumya Guguloth, Sangita Basfore, Babina Lisham, Manisha Kalyan; Grace Dangmei, Pyari Xaxa.
India vs Chinese Taipei, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the India vs Chinese Taipei, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 match being played?
The India vs Chinese Taipei, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 match will be played on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at 2:30 PM IST. The match will be hosted at the Western Sydney Stadium in Australia.
Where to watch the India vs Chinese Taipei, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 match live online?
The India vs Chinese Taipei, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.
Where to watch the India vs Chinese Taipei, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 match live on TV?
The India vs Chinese Taipei, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 match will not be televised live on any TV channels in India.