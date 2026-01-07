Barcelona Vs Athletic Bilbao Live Score, Spanish Super Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Hansi Flick’s Side Announce Starting XI

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Live Score, Spanish Super Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Catch play-by-play updates from the first semi-final of the Supercopa de España 2026 on Thursday, 8 January, at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium

Barcelona Vs Athletic Bilbao Live Score, Supercopa De Espana 2026 Semi-Final
Barcelona Vs Athletic Bilbao Live Score, Spanish Super Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Both Teams Eye Spot In Final Photo: File
Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Live Score, Spanish Super Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first semi-final of the Supercopa de España 2026 on Thursday, 8 January, at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium. Barcelona aim to reach the final after eight straight wins in La Liga, including a 4-0 league win over Athletic earlier this season. The 15-time Super Cup winners and current holders are heavy favourites. Athletic Bilbao, three-time champions with their last triumph in 2021, come off a 1-1 draw with Osasuna and face a tough challenge against a confident Barcelona side.
Barcelona Vs Athletic Bilbao Live Score, Spanish Super Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Why Is It Played In Saudi Arabia?

The Spanish Super Cup is played in Saudi Arabia due to a commercial deal aimed at growing Spanish football’s global profile and revenue. Under an agreement signed in 2019 between Saudi Arabia and the Spanish Football Federation, the winners and runners-up of La Liga and the Copa del Rey compete in the Middle East.

The tournament briefly returned to Spain in 2021 because of Covid-19 restrictions, but the deal, now extended until 2029 with possible further extensions, includes an undisclosed payment to the Spanish FA for hosting the event in the Kingdom.

Barcelona Vs Athletic Bilbao Live Score, Spanish Super Cup 2026 Semi-Final: What Is Spain Super Cup?

The Spanish Super Cup is a four-team showdown bringing together the winners and runners-up from La Liga and the Copa del Rey. The 2026 edition is being staged in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, continuing a run that has seen the tournament hosted in the Kingdom for the last six years.

The Barcelona Vs Athletic Bilbao, Spanish Super Cup semi-final match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no television broadcast of the game in the country.

Get set for all the action! Our live blog is kicking off for Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao, Supercopa de España 2026 Semi-Final. Stick around for every goal, tackle, and twist as it happens, your front-row seat to the drama starts here.

  8. Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 6: Agastya Nanda's Film Remains Steady, Crosses Rs 20 Crore Mark