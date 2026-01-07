Barcelona Vs Athletic Bilbao Live Score, Spanish Super Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Hansi Flick’s Side Announce Starting XI

Barcelona Vs Athletic Bilbao Live Score, Spanish Super Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Why Is It Played In Saudi Arabia?
The Spanish Super Cup is played in Saudi Arabia due to a commercial deal aimed at growing Spanish football’s global profile and revenue. Under an agreement signed in 2019 between Saudi Arabia and the Spanish Football Federation, the winners and runners-up of La Liga and the Copa del Rey compete in the Middle East.
The tournament briefly returned to Spain in 2021 because of Covid-19 restrictions, but the deal, now extended until 2029 with possible further extensions, includes an undisclosed payment to the Spanish FA for hosting the event in the Kingdom.
Barcelona Vs Athletic Bilbao Live Score, Spanish Super Cup 2026 Semi-Final: What Is Spain Super Cup?
The Spanish Super Cup is a four-team showdown bringing together the winners and runners-up from La Liga and the Copa del Rey. The 2026 edition is being staged in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, continuing a run that has seen the tournament hosted in the Kingdom for the last six years.
Barcelona Vs Athletic Bilbao Live Score, Spanish Super Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Starting XIs
Barcelona Vs Athletic Bilbao Live Score, Spanish Super Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Streaming Info
The Barcelona Vs Athletic Bilbao, Spanish Super Cup semi-final match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no television broadcast of the game in the country.
Barcelona Vs Athletic Bilbao Live Score, Spanish Super Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Hello!
Get set for all the action! Our live blog is kicking off for Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao, Supercopa de España 2026 Semi-Final. Stick around for every goal, tackle, and twist as it happens, your front-row seat to the drama starts here.