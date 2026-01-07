Barcelona Vs Athletic Bilbao Live Score, Spanish Super Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Hansi Flick’s Side Announce Starting XI

Barcelona Vs Athletic Bilbao Live Score, Spanish Super Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Both Teams Eye Spot In Final Photo: File

Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao Live Score, Spanish Super Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first semi-final of the Supercopa de España 2026 on Thursday, 8 January, at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium. Barcelona aim to reach the final after eight straight wins in La Liga, including a 4-0 league win over Athletic earlier this season. The 15-time Super Cup winners and current holders are heavy favourites. Athletic Bilbao, three-time champions with their last triumph in 2021, come off a 1-1 draw with Osasuna and face a tough challenge against a confident Barcelona side.

LIVE UPDATES

8 Jan 2026, 12:10:36 am IST Barcelona Vs Athletic Bilbao Live Score, Spanish Super Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Why Is It Played In Saudi Arabia? The Spanish Super Cup is played in Saudi Arabia due to a commercial deal aimed at growing Spanish football’s global profile and revenue. Under an agreement signed in 2019 between Saudi Arabia and the Spanish Football Federation, the winners and runners-up of La Liga and the Copa del Rey compete in the Middle East. The tournament briefly returned to Spain in 2021 because of Covid-19 restrictions, but the deal, now extended until 2029 with possible further extensions, includes an undisclosed payment to the Spanish FA for hosting the event in the Kingdom.

8 Jan 2026, 12:07:13 am IST Barcelona Vs Athletic Bilbao Live Score, Spanish Super Cup 2026 Semi-Final: What Is Spain Super Cup? The Spanish Super Cup is a four-team showdown bringing together the winners and runners-up from La Liga and the Copa del Rey. The 2026 edition is being staged in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, continuing a run that has seen the tournament hosted in the Kingdom for the last six years.

7 Jan 2026, 11:37:09 pm IST Barcelona Vs Athletic Bilbao Live Score, Spanish Super Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Streaming Info The Barcelona Vs Athletic Bilbao, Spanish Super Cup semi-final match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no television broadcast of the game in the country.