Barcelona Vs Real Madrid LIVE Score, Spanish Super Cup 2026 Final: Jeddah To Witness El Clasico As BAR, RMA Clash

Barcelona Vs Real Madrid, Spanish Super Cup 2025-26 Final: Follow the play-by-play updates from the BAR vs RMA, Super Copa de Espana final on January 11, 2026 right here

Tejas Rane
Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
Spanish Super Cup 2025-26: Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid's Federico Valverde, right, is congratulated by Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham after scoring the opening goal during the Spanish Super Cup semifinal soccer match against Atletico Madrid at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of tonight's Spanish Super Cup 2025-26 final between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid. This is going to be an intense El Clásico, taking place at the King Abdullah Sports City. Hansi Flick-led side ran riot against Athletic Club Bilbao, thrashing them 5-0, whereas Real snicked a 2-1 win over rival, Atletico. Follow the play-by-play updates from the BAR vs RMA, Super Copa de Espana final on January 11, 2026 right here
LIVE UPDATES

FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE Score, Spanish Super Cup 2025-26 Final: Hansi Flick's Impeccable Record

FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE Score, Spanish Super Cup 2025-26 Final: Match Details

  • Location: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

  • Stadium: King Abdullah Sports City

  • Date: Monday, January 12

  • Kick-off Time: 12:30 a.m. IST

Published At:
