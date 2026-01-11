Barcelona Vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch El Clasico In Spanish Super Cup Final?

RMA take on BAR in the Spanish Super Cup 2026 final
Los Blancos have already beaten El Clasico rival once this season
Live streaming and H2H record listed
Real Madrid will have revenge on their minds when they take on El Clasico rival, FC Barcelona for the fourth consecutive time in the Spanish Super Cup final at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
The Catalans had thrashed the Los Blancos 5-2 in last season’s Spanish Super Cup final, as well as winning both La Liga Clásicos and the Copa del Rey final. However, things have not be rosy this season with Xabi Alonso’s side securing a 2-1 league win earlier this season.
Hansi Flick's side have secured their spot in the final after thrashing Athletic Club 5-0 while Real beat city rival Atletico Madrid 2-1.
Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Spanish Super Cup 2026 Final: Live Streaming
The Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Spanish Super Cup final match will kick-off at 12:30 am on Monday, January 12, at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Where to watch the Barcelona vs Real Madrid Spanish Super Cup final match?
The Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Spanish Super Cup final match will not be televised anywhere in India. One can watch the El Clasico via livestreaming on the FanCode app and website.
Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Spanish Super Cup 2026 Final: H2H
Total matches: 262
Barcelona won: 104
Real Madrid won: 107
Draws: 51