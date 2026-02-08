FC Barcelona Withdraw From European Super League Project To Leave Real Madrid Alone

The European Super League has been well and truly abandoned
FC Barcelona breakaway the project to leave Real Madrid alone
Total of 12 clubs had signed up for the competition back in 2021
Barcelona have announced their withdrawal from the controversial European Super League project.
A total of 12 clubs initially signed up to form the breakaway league in 2021, including Premier League sides Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham.
However, all six English top-flight clubs quickly withdrew from the project following a backlash from supporters.
Juventus became the 10th club to withdraw from the proposal in June 2024, with Barca following suit on Saturday and leaving LaLiga rivals Real Madrid as the only club still committed to the project.
"FC Barcelona hereby announces that today it has formally notified the European Super League Company and the clubs involved of its withdrawal from the European Super League project," a club statement read.
Blaugrana president Joan Laporta said in October the club wanted to rebuild their links with UEFA and rejoin the European Football Clubs (EFC), previously known as the European Clubs Association (ECA).
Barca, along with the other 11 clubs that announced their intention to join the Super League, were expelled from the ECA, though the 10 sides to also withdraw have since been reinstated in the EFC.