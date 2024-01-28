In 2017, Pope's performances for Surrey and the England U-19 team earned him a call-up to the England Lions squad. He continued to impress with his performances, scoring heavily in domestic and Lions matches.

Oliver Pope is an English professional cricketer who plays for the England cricket team and Surrey County Cricket Club. He is a right-handed batter who occasionally plays as a wicket-keeper. Pope made his international debut for England in 2018 when he was selected for the Test series against India. He scored 28 runs in his debut innings.

In 2016, Pope signed a two year professional contract with Surrey. Two days later. He made his List A debut for Surrey against Oxford MCCU as part of the Marylebone Cricket Club University Fixtures. He made his Twenty20 debut for Surrey in the 2017 NatWest t20 Blast in 2017. In 2018 he was awarded the PCA Young player of the Year Award.

In 2018, he made his Test debut for the second Test against India at Lords. In 2019, Pope was called up as cover for Jason Roy before the 3rd Ashes Test in Headingley.

In 2023, Pope was named England’s vice-captain. In June 2023, Pope broke the record for the quickest Test double hundred to made in England, as he scored 200 in just 207 balls at Lords against Ireland.