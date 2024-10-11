Cricket

ENG Vs PAK, 1st Test: Joe Root Is England's 'Greatest Ever', Says Ollie Pope After Multan Win

The win against Pakistan saw England become the first team in Test history to concede over 500 in the first innings, and still end up winning by an innings. The turnaround was built on Harry Brook (317) and Joe Root (262), as England amassed 823-7 before stand-in captain Pope declared