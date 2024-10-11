PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test Day 5 Live Score: Ruthless England Beat Pakistan By Innings And 47 Runs In Multan

Welcome to our live coverage of the fifth day of the first Test match being played at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Friday, 11th October. The opening Test match concluded with a comprehensive English victory, as the Jack Leach-led bowling attack dismissed the hosts for 220 runs in the third innings. The total was 47 runs shy of England's mammoth 267-run lead and thus, Ollie Pope's men brought up England's first innings win in Asia since 1976. Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary of the fifth and final day of the first Test match between Pakistan and England, right here. (Streaming | More Cricket News)
What Happened On Day 4
Joe Root and Harry Brook continued batting and went on to score 262 and 317 runs respectively as England declared on 823/7 with a 267-run lead in the first innings. Brook's triple hundred was the first for England in 34 years. Pakistan lost six wickets in the 37 overs they played on Day 4 and now the visitors are just four wickets away from a big victory.
PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test - Playing XIs
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Aamer Jamal, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed
England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir