Australia Vs England, 4th Ashes Test: ENG End Series Whitewash With Two-Day Melbourne Win – Data Debrief

England chased down 175 to beat Australia by four wickets, cutting the Ashes deficit to 3-1
Jacob Bethell top-scored with 40, while Brydon Carse starred with the ball, taking 4-34
Harry Brook and Jamie Smith guided England home after late tension, securing a landmark Test win
England ensured there would be no Ashes whitewash as they claimed their first Test victory in Australia since 2011 with a four-wicket triumph in Melbourne.
In a crazy two-day match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, England chased down their target of 175 after bowling Australia out to cut the hosts' lead in the series to 3-1.
With a lead of 46 at the start of play, Australia started steadily, but saw Scott Boland (six), Jake Weatherald (five) and Marnus Labuschagne (eight) removed as lunch approached.
Travis Head (46) rallied at the other end before he was dismissed by Brydon Carse, a wicket that kickstarted the first of two batting collapses within the Australian ranks.
Josh Tongue, the star of the first day, claimed Usman Khawaja (0) before Alex Carey (four) followed in the next over as Carse picked up the second wicket of the innings.
Australia began to fightback through Steve Smith and Cameron Green, but the latter's wicket in the 31st over to Ben Stokes (3-24) saw Australia's lower order crumble.
Smith eventually ran out of partners, ending on 24 not out as Australia were dismissed for 132, with Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley getting England rolling with respective knocks.
Duckett (34) was cleaned up by a trademark Mitchell Starc yorker before Carse, promoted to third in the order, fell for six with a top-edge off Jhye Richardson's bowling.
In his fifth Test, Jacob Bethell justified his recall with a score of 40 before being bowled by Boland (2-29), though Joe Root and Ben Stokes' dismissal threatened a nervy finish.
However, Harry Brook (18 not out) and Jamie Smith (three not out) steered England to victory ahead of the series finale which begins on January 3 in Sydney.
Data Debrief: England survive MCG mayhem
After day one saw the most wickets taken on the opening day of an Ashes Test since 1909, the Melbourne crowd were treated again here, but it was the travelling England supporters who would leave the MCG the happiest.
Indeed, it was only the fifth time in Test history that a series had included multiple two-day finishes, and before this summer, there had only been two in history in Australia.
Bethell impressed for England with the bat and top scored for the tourists. However, his dismissal meant this would be the first Test in Australia without an individual half-century since 1932, and just the fifth overall.
England's strong start to the day was led by Carse. He finished with figures of 4-34, taking his overall wicket haul in the series to 19, more than any other player for the tourists and only behind Starc (26) overall.