Shan Masood is a Pakistani international cricketer and the current captain and the Pakistan Test cricket team. He is the captain of the Yorkshire County Cricket Club and Karachi Kings. He is a left-handed batsman and an occasional right-arm medium-fast bowler. In August 2018, he was one of the thirty-three players to be given a central contract for the 2018-19 season by the Pakistan Cricket Board. He also served as the captain of Multan Sultans and Southern Punjab Cricket Team. Currently, he is the appointed captain of the Yorkshire County Cricket Club for the 2023 County Season. Shan was part of the Pakistan Cricket team in the T20 World Cup 2022. In November 2023, he was appointed as the captain of the Pakistan National Cricket team in the test format.

In 2013, Masood made his test debut in the first test against South Africa. In July 2015, he scored his maiden century against Sri Lanka. In 2018, he was named in Pakistan’s One Day international squad for the Asia Cup.

In 2019, he was named in Pakistan’s ODI squad for their series against South Africa. In 2020, he was named in a 29-man squad for Pakistan’s tour to England. In September 2022, he was part of Pakistan’s ODI squad against England.

In January 2023, he was named as the vice-captain of Pakistan’s ODI team for their home series against New Zealand. In November 2023, he was named as the test captain for the Pakistan National team .