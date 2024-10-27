Cricket

Bold Calls, Veteran Spinners & Dry Pitches: How PAK Ended Their Home Test Series Win Drought

The England Test series at home perfectly encapsulates the enigma that is Pakistan cricket

Pakistan england sajid khan
Sajid Khan after taking five-wicket haul against England. Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
info_icon

“Pakistan cricket at its best: one minute down, next minute up,” screamed former England captain Naseer Hussain on air when Mohammed Amir dismissed Virat Kohli just a ball after the then Indian skipper was dropped in the slips in the 2017 Champions Trophy final. (More Cricket News)

Nothing comes close to describing Pakistan cricket than Hussain's words. Unpredictability runs in the veins of this side. They can beat the best on their night and can look like absolute novices the very next morning. Neutrals love following this team, but for their fans, it is nothing less than torture. A nation of cricket lovers is kept at mercy of mercurial form of their players in every single game that they play.

Sajid Khan (L) and Washington Sundar. - AP
India, Pakistan Bowlers Combine For Unique First In Test History Despite Contrasting Results

BY HR Gopala Krishna

The England Test series at home perfectly encapsulates the enigma that is Pakistan cricket.

In the opening Test, Pakistan became the first team in the history of the format to lose by an innings despite scoring over 500 runs in the first innings. This was after they had, for the first time in their cricketing history, lost to Bangladesh in a Test series.

The loss in the first Test elongated Pakistan's winless record at home to a staggering 11 games. Embarrassing seemed like a soft word for this record.

Things were getting desperate and that led to same bold calls which some thought was an overreaction. The Shan Masood-led side, however, went ahead with it.

Mohammad Rizwan. - X/TheRealPCB
Pakistan Announce Squad For Australia, Zimbabwe White Ball Tours: Captain Not Yet Revealed

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah, all among the top players in the team, were dropped or as later revealed 'rested'. Two veteran spinners, Sajid Khan and Noman Ali, were called up. Kamran Ghulam, who had been knocking on the doors of Pakistani Test team, was given Babar's spot on debut. The typical flat Pakistani surfaces were altered. Large heaters and fans were summoned to dry the pitch.

Pakistan went all in. Shan Masood knew he would be blasted if things go wrong. But everything just clicked.

Kamran Ghulam hit a hundred on debut. Noman Ali and Sajid Khan took an astonishing 39 out of the 40 England wickets in the last two matches. The spin duo also provided useful runs down the order to ensure England were pushed out of the game even when the Ben Stokes-led side threatened to get ahead.

Ultimately, 'Bazball' was neutralised. England lost the second Test by 112 runs and then the third Test by nine wickets. Pakistan won their first Test series at home in three years and eight months and Shan Masood finally got back-to-back wins as captain after losing first six matches as Test skipper. Sajid and Noman, who had just four and 23 Test wickets respectively, took a stunning 19 and 20 wickets respectively in the series.

Pakistan found unlikely heroes and their fans got something to cheer for. Will it become a formula to be consistent at home? Will this result mean the musical chairs in the selection committee stop? Will Pakistan now be a team to beat at home?

Knowing Pakistan's track record, you can say only one thing: whatever happens, it will be entertaining. Few losses and you might see them press the panic button yet again. Few poor outings and the demand to get back the stars like Babar and Shaheen will grow. For now, though, Pakistan fans can celebrate a brilliant Test series victory.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 2nd ODI Live Score: Radha Yadav's Stellar Fielding Key In Three Of IND's Four Wickets | NZ-W - 212/4 (44.4)
  2. Bold Calls, Veteran Spinners & Dry Pitches: How PAK Ended Their Home Test Series Win Drought
  3. India Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: What Went Wrong For Rohit Sharma And His Men In Pune
  4. Shaheen Afridi Demoted, Fakhar Omitted, Masood Promoted In PCB's Central Contract List
  5. Bangladesh Vs South Africa, 2nd Test Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch BAN Vs SA Match
Football News
  1. Premier League 2024-25: Bryan Mbeumo Helps Brentford Beat Ipswich Town 4-3 In Thriller - In Pics
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Matheus Cunha's Goal Helps Wolves Play Out 2-2 Draw With Brighton - In Pics
  3. Augsburg 2-1 Dortmund: Unity The Key As Nuri Sahin's Team Aims To Get Through Rough Patch
  4. Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen Pay Price For 'Soft' Defending In Werder Bremen Draw, Feels Xabi Alonso
  5. Brighton 2-2 Wolves: Hurzeler Says Lack Of Professionalism Cost His Team A Draw
Tennis News
  1. Holger Rune Shocked In Basel As Jack Draper Reaches Vienna Final
  2. Paris Masters Preview, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About Last ATP 1000 Event Of Season
  3. Vienna Open: Musetti Stuns Zverev With 'Really Big Win' To Reach Semis
  4. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers Elected To International Tennis Hall of Fame
  5. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze
  2. Malaysia Vs Japan Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Fifth Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors
  3. Australia Vs Great Britain Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Final: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs GBR Juniors
  4. India Vs New Zealand Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Third Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Juniors
  5. 'Every Player Waits For Right Moment': Rani Rampal Reflects On Retirement, Career, Next Innings

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Police Arrests Man For Posting Bomb Threat Messages On X For 'Attention'
  2. Mumbai: 9 Injured At Bandra Railway Station As Festive Rush Leads To Stampede | Details
  3. Full List: Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidates Contesting Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024
  4. Congress Candidates Contesting Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 | Full List
  5. India-US Mobility, Migration Cooperation Leads To Deportation Of 'Illegal' Indian Nationals
Entertainment News
  1. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  2. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  3. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  4. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  5. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
US News
  1. 'I'm Here As A Mother': Beyonce Endorses Kamala Harris Days Before US Presidential Polls
  2. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  3. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  4. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  5. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
World News
  1. Lahore Tops World’s Most Polluted Cities List, Delhi Follows With ‘Severe’ AQI | Check List
  2. Indian-born Ashwin Ramaswami Up Against Trump Ally In US Elections | Details
  3. US Backs Israel Over Airstrikes On Iran As Middle East Crisis Escalates | Top Points
  4. Pakistan Appoints New Chief Justice Through Controversial 26th Amendment
  5. Philippines: Tropical Storm Trami Kills Over 100, Rescue Operations Underway For Missing And Stranded People
Latest Stories
  1. Cyclone Dana Weakens After Landfall In Odisha; Orange Alert On For Kerala | IMD Weather Forecast
  2. Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Highlights, T20 Emerging Asia Cup SF-1: Lankans Secure Final Spot With 7-Wicket Victory Over Shaheens
  3. Warner’s Leadership Ban Lifted By CA, Opening Door For BBL Captaincy
  4. Hamas Ready To Stop Fighting, Israel To Send Mossad Chief For Ceasefire Talks | Latest On Middle East Tensions
  5. ‘Not Going Anywhere’: Canada’s PM Trudeau After MPs Revolt
  6. Cyclone Dana Updates: 'No Casualty', Says Odisha CM Majhi; Flight, Train Ops Resume In Kolkata
  7. United States Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two Live Streaming: When Where To Watch On TV And Online
  8. Today's Horoscope For October 25, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs