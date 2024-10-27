Cricket

India, Pakistan Bowlers Combine For Unique First In Test History Despite Contrasting Results

India were beaten by New Zealand by 113 runs in the second Test and lost the series while Pakistan defeated England by nine wickets in the third Test to win the series

India Pakistan cricket test history
Sajid Khan (L) and Washington Sundar. Photo: AP
info_icon

India and Pakistan bowlers created a new first in Test history during their Test matches against New Zealand and England respectively. (More Cricket News)

India were beaten by New Zealand by 113 runs in the second Test and lost the series while Pakistan defeated England by nine wickets in the third Test to win the series. Despite totally contrasting results, there was one thing where the two teams had exact similar returns.

Two Indian bowlers, R Ashwin and Washington Sundar, took all 10 Kiwi wickets in the first innings of the second Test. Two Pakistan bowlers, Noman Ali and Sajid Khan, shared all 10 wickets of England in the second innings of the third Test. Both Test matches started on the same day, i.e Thursday, October 24.

This became the first time in the history of Test cricket that two bowlers took all 10 wickets in an innings in two different Test matches beginning on the same day.

Both the Tests lasted just three days but the hosts got contrasting results in both of them. Pakistan won their first Test series at home since 2021 while India lost their first Test series at home in 12 years. It was also Pakistan's first Test series win against England since November 2015. For India, the series defeat became the first ever against New Zealand in their cricketing history.

While Pakistan's Test series against England ended on Saturday, India will again face New Zealand in the third and final Test match starting Friday, November 1 in Mumbai.

Tags

