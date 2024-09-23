Cricket

India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Day 4 Stats: Ravi Ashwin Masterclass And Yet Another Big Win

A number of statistical feats were achieved en route India's 280-run walloping of Bangladesh in the first Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium

Ravichandran Ashwin (left) celebrates his five-wicket haul after India beat Bangladesh in the first Test in Chennai on Sunday (September 22, 2024). Photo: AP
Ravichandran Ashwin scored 113 runs in India’s first innings and captured six wickets, conceding 88 runs in Bangladesh’s second innings in the first Test between India and Bangladesh at Chepauk, Chennai. (Highlights | Report | More Cricket News)

This is the 37th occasion of a cricketer scoring a century and capturing five or more wickets in the same Test. All 37 occasions are tabulated below:

No Player Score Haul Team Opposition Ground Start Date
1 JH Sinclair 106 6 for 26 South Africa vs England Cape Town 01 Apr 1899
2 GA Faulkner 123 5 for 120 South Africa vs England Johannesburg 01-Jan-10
3 C Kelleway 114 5 for 33 Australia vs South Africa Manchester 27-May-12
4 JM Gregory 100 7 for 69 Australia vs England Melbourne 31-Dec-20
5 MH Mankad 184 5 for 196 India vs England Lord's 19-Jun-52
6 DS Atkinson 219 5 for 56 West Indies vs Australia Bridgetown 14-May-55
7 KR Miller 109 6 for 107 Australia vs West Indies Kingston 11-Jun-55
8 R Benaud 100 5 for 84 Australia vs South Africa Johannesburg 07-Feb-58
9 OG Smith 100 5 for 90 West Indies vs India Delhi 06-Feb-59
10 PR Umrigar 172* 5 for 107 India vs West Indies Port of Spain 04-Apr-62
11 GS Sobers 104 5 for 64 West Indies vs India Kingston 13-Apr-62
12 BR Taylor 105 5 for 86 New Zealand vs India Eden Gardens 05-Mar-65
13 GS Sobers 174 5 for 41 West Indies vs England Leeds 04-Aug-66
14 Mushtaq Mohammad 201 5 for 49 Pakistan vs New Zealand Dunedin 07-Feb-73
15 AW Greig 148 6 for 164 England vs West Indies Bridgetown 06-Mar-74
16 Mushtaq Mohammad 121 5 for 28 Pakistan vs West Indies Port of Spain 01-Apr-77
17 IT Botham 103 5 for 73 England vs New Zealand Christchurch 24-Feb-78
18 IT Botham 108 8 for 34 England vs Pakistan Lord's 15-Jun-78
19 IT Botham 114 6 for 58, 7 for 48 England vs India Wankhede 15-Feb-80
20 IT Botham 149* 6 for 95 England vs Australia Leeds 16-Jul-81
21 Imran Khan 117 6 for 98, 5 for 82 Pakistan vs India Faisalabad 03-Jan-83
22 IT Botham 138 5 for 59 England vs New Zealand Wellington 20-Jan-84
23 Wasim Akram 123 5 for 100 Pakistan vs Australia Adelaide 19-Jan-90
24 PA Strang 106* 5 for 212 Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Sheikhupura 17-Oct-96
25 JH Kallis 110 5 for 90 South Africa vs West Indies Cape Town 02-Jan-99
26 JH Kallis 139* 5 for 21 South Africa vs Bangladesh Potchefstroom 25-Oct-02
27 R Ashwin 103 5 for 156 India vs West Indies Wankhede 22-Nov-11
28 Shakib Al Hasan 144 6 for 82 Bangladesh vs Pakistan Mirpur 17-Dec-11
29 Sohag Gazi 101* 6 for 77 Bangladesh vs New Zealand Chattogram 09-Oct-13
30 Shakib Al Hasan 137 5 for 80, 5 for 44 Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Khulna 03-Nov-14
31 R Ashwin 113 7 for 83 India vs West Indies North Sound 21-Jul-16
32 RL Chase 137* 5 for 121 West Indies vs India Kingston 30-Jul-16
33 R Ashwin 106 5 for 43 India vs England Chennai 13-Feb-21
34 RA Jadeja 175* 5 for 41 India vs Sri Lanka Mohali 04-Mar-22
35 RA Jadeja 112 5 for 41 India vs England Rajkot 15-Feb-24
36 AAP Atkinson 118 5 for 62 England vs Sri Lanka Lord's 29-Aug-24
37 R Ashwin 113 6 for 88 India vs Bangladesh Chennai 19-Sep-24

This also provides the eighth occasion of an Indian cricketer performing such a feat and with it, India now own the record for most such occasions. England have performed such a feat on seven occasions.

Regarding Ashwin, the India all-rounder has performed such a feat on four occasions. He became the second player in Test cricket to perform the feat on four or more occasions. Ian Botham of England has performed the feat on five times - a record.

Ashwin is hence the only spin bowler to score a century and take five or more wickets in a Test on four occasions.

Ashwin’s 6 for 88 in the second innings of this test provides his 37th five-wicket haul and he now shares the second place for most five-wicket hauls by a bowler in Test cricket with Shane Warne of Australia. Muttiah Muralitharan of Sri Lanka occupies the first place with 67 five-wicket hauls.

Bangladesh lost the match by 280 runs to provide the tenth occasion of India winning a Test by 250-plus runs on home soil. All such occasions are tabulated below.

No Margin Opposition Ground Start Date
1 434 runs vs England Rajkot 15-Feb-24
2 372 runs vs New Zealand Wankhede 03-Dec-21
3 337 runs vs South Africa Delhi 03-Dec-15
4 321 runs vs New Zealand Indore 08-Oct-16
5 320 runs vs Australia Mohali 17-Oct-08
6 317 runs vs England Chennai 13-Feb-21
7 280 runs vs Bangladesh Chennai 19-Sep-24
8 280 runs vs South Africa Kanpur 08-Dec-96
9 259 runs vs Sri Lanka Ahmedabad 18-Dec-05
10 255 runs vs West Indies Chennai 11-Jan-88

India have won 179 Tests and lost 178 Tests. India became the fourth team to win more Tests than lost. Australia, England and Pakistan are the other three teams.

The second India vs Bangladesh at Kanpur's Green Park is scheduled to start on September 27, to be followed by a three-match T20 International series -- on October 6 (Gwalior), October 9 (Delhi) and October 12 (Hyderabad).

The two-match Test series is part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle. As things stood, India led the nine-team table with 71.67 PCT (7186 points from 10 matches -- seven wins, one draw and two defeats).

Bangladesh arrived in India after humbling Pakistan in Pakistan, a historic 2-0 series win. They entered the Chennai Test as the fourth-ranked team. But the defeat has left Bangladesh sixth, with 39.29 PCT (33 points from seven matches -- three wins and four defeats).

