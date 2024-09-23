India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Day 4 Stats: Ravi Ashwin Masterclass And Yet Another Big Win

Ravichandran Ashwin scored 113 runs in India’s first innings and captured six wickets, conceding 88 runs in Bangladesh’s second innings in the first Test between India and Bangladesh at Chepauk, Chennai. (Highlights | Report | More Cricket News)
This is the 37th occasion of a cricketer scoring a century and capturing five or more wickets in the same Test. All 37 occasions are tabulated below:
|No
|Player
|Score
|Haul
|Team
|Opposition
|Ground
|Start Date
|1
|JH Sinclair
|106
|6 for 26
|South Africa
|vs England
|Cape Town
|01 Apr 1899
|2
|GA Faulkner
|123
|5 for 120
|South Africa
|vs England
|Johannesburg
|01-Jan-10
|3
|C Kelleway
|114
|5 for 33
|Australia
|vs South Africa
|Manchester
|27-May-12
|4
|JM Gregory
|100
|7 for 69
|Australia
|vs England
|Melbourne
|31-Dec-20
|5
|MH Mankad
|184
|5 for 196
|India
|vs England
|Lord's
|19-Jun-52
|6
|DS Atkinson
|219
|5 for 56
|West Indies
|vs Australia
|Bridgetown
|14-May-55
|7
|KR Miller
|109
|6 for 107
|Australia
|vs West Indies
|Kingston
|11-Jun-55
|8
|R Benaud
|100
|5 for 84
|Australia
|vs South Africa
|Johannesburg
|07-Feb-58
|9
|OG Smith
|100
|5 for 90
|West Indies
|vs India
|Delhi
|06-Feb-59
|10
|PR Umrigar
|172*
|5 for 107
|India
|vs West Indies
|Port of Spain
|04-Apr-62
|11
|GS Sobers
|104
|5 for 64
|West Indies
|vs India
|Kingston
|13-Apr-62
|12
|BR Taylor
|105
|5 for 86
|New Zealand
|vs India
|Eden Gardens
|05-Mar-65
|13
|GS Sobers
|174
|5 for 41
|West Indies
|vs England
|Leeds
|04-Aug-66
|14
|Mushtaq Mohammad
|201
|5 for 49
|Pakistan
|vs New Zealand
|Dunedin
|07-Feb-73
|15
|AW Greig
|148
|6 for 164
|England
|vs West Indies
|Bridgetown
|06-Mar-74
|16
|Mushtaq Mohammad
|121
|5 for 28
|Pakistan
|vs West Indies
|Port of Spain
|01-Apr-77
|17
|IT Botham
|103
|5 for 73
|England
|vs New Zealand
|Christchurch
|24-Feb-78
|18
|IT Botham
|108
|8 for 34
|England
|vs Pakistan
|Lord's
|15-Jun-78
|19
|IT Botham
|114
|6 for 58, 7 for 48
|England
|vs India
|Wankhede
|15-Feb-80
|20
|IT Botham
|149*
|6 for 95
|England
|vs Australia
|Leeds
|16-Jul-81
|21
|Imran Khan
|117
|6 for 98, 5 for 82
|Pakistan
|vs India
|Faisalabad
|03-Jan-83
|22
|IT Botham
|138
|5 for 59
|England
|vs New Zealand
|Wellington
|20-Jan-84
|23
|Wasim Akram
|123
|5 for 100
|Pakistan
|vs Australia
|Adelaide
|19-Jan-90
|24
|PA Strang
|106*
|5 for 212
|Zimbabwe
|vs Pakistan
|Sheikhupura
|17-Oct-96
|25
|JH Kallis
|110
|5 for 90
|South Africa
|vs West Indies
|Cape Town
|02-Jan-99
|26
|JH Kallis
|139*
|5 for 21
|South Africa
|vs Bangladesh
|Potchefstroom
|25-Oct-02
|27
|R Ashwin
|103
|5 for 156
|India
|vs West Indies
|Wankhede
|22-Nov-11
|28
|Shakib Al Hasan
|144
|6 for 82
|Bangladesh
|vs Pakistan
|Mirpur
|17-Dec-11
|29
|Sohag Gazi
|101*
|6 for 77
|Bangladesh
|vs New Zealand
|Chattogram
|09-Oct-13
|30
|Shakib Al Hasan
|137
|5 for 80, 5 for 44
|Bangladesh
|vs Zimbabwe
|Khulna
|03-Nov-14
|31
|R Ashwin
|113
|7 for 83
|India
|vs West Indies
|North Sound
|21-Jul-16
|32
|RL Chase
|137*
|5 for 121
|West Indies
|vs India
|Kingston
|30-Jul-16
|33
|R Ashwin
|106
|5 for 43
|India
|vs England
|Chennai
|13-Feb-21
|34
|RA Jadeja
|175*
|5 for 41
|India
|vs Sri Lanka
|Mohali
|04-Mar-22
|35
|RA Jadeja
|112
|5 for 41
|India
|vs England
|Rajkot
|15-Feb-24
|36
|AAP Atkinson
|118
|5 for 62
|England
|vs Sri Lanka
|Lord's
|29-Aug-24
|37
|R Ashwin
|113
|6 for 88
|India
|vs Bangladesh
|Chennai
|19-Sep-24
This also provides the eighth occasion of an Indian cricketer performing such a feat and with it, India now own the record for most such occasions. England have performed such a feat on seven occasions.
Regarding Ashwin, the India all-rounder has performed such a feat on four occasions. He became the second player in Test cricket to perform the feat on four or more occasions. Ian Botham of England has performed the feat on five times - a record.
Ashwin is hence the only spin bowler to score a century and take five or more wickets in a Test on four occasions.
Ashwin’s 6 for 88 in the second innings of this test provides his 37th five-wicket haul and he now shares the second place for most five-wicket hauls by a bowler in Test cricket with Shane Warne of Australia. Muttiah Muralitharan of Sri Lanka occupies the first place with 67 five-wicket hauls.
Bangladesh lost the match by 280 runs to provide the tenth occasion of India winning a Test by 250-plus runs on home soil. All such occasions are tabulated below.
|No
|Margin
|Opposition
|Ground
|Start Date
|1
|434 runs
|vs England
|Rajkot
|15-Feb-24
|2
|372 runs
|vs New Zealand
|Wankhede
|03-Dec-21
|3
|337 runs
|vs South Africa
|Delhi
|03-Dec-15
|4
|321 runs
|vs New Zealand
|Indore
|08-Oct-16
|5
|320 runs
|vs Australia
|Mohali
|17-Oct-08
|6
|317 runs
|vs England
|Chennai
|13-Feb-21
|7
|280 runs
|vs Bangladesh
|Chennai
|19-Sep-24
|8
|280 runs
|vs South Africa
|Kanpur
|08-Dec-96
|9
|259 runs
|vs Sri Lanka
|Ahmedabad
|18-Dec-05
|10
|255 runs
|vs West Indies
|Chennai
|11-Jan-88
India have won 179 Tests and lost 178 Tests. India became the fourth team to win more Tests than lost. Australia, England and Pakistan are the other three teams.
The second India vs Bangladesh at Kanpur's Green Park is scheduled to start on September 27, to be followed by a three-match T20 International series -- on October 6 (Gwalior), October 9 (Delhi) and October 12 (Hyderabad).
The two-match Test series is part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle. As things stood, India led the nine-team table with 71.67 PCT (7186 points from 10 matches -- seven wins, one draw and two defeats).
Bangladesh arrived in India after humbling Pakistan in Pakistan, a historic 2-0 series win. They entered the Chennai Test as the fourth-ranked team. But the defeat has left Bangladesh sixth, with 39.29 PCT (33 points from seven matches -- three wins and four defeats).