India Vs Scotland Live Streaming, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match: IND Bat First; Check Playing XIs

The Indian team is all set to lock horns with Scotland in their first ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup warm-up match at the Bulawayo Athletic club in Zimbabwe. The match starts at 1:00PM (IST) with the both the teams looking to fine tune their combinations ahead of the group stages.
Team India will be eyeing their 6th U-19 Cricket World Cup title and first since 2022. This age group tournament is the perfect platform for the future stars to showcase their mettle.
The Indian team is coming on the back of a disappointing outing at the U-19 Asia Cup where the Ayush Mhatre-led side lost to Pakistan Shaheens in the finale. They had won all of their group matches against Bangladesh, UAE, Malaysia and Pakistan as well.
But all of their efforts went in vain as Pakistan clinched the age group Asia Cup title with a bumper 191-run victory.
All they will be looking to do in the first warm-up game is fine tune their combinations against a relatively weaker Scottish side being led by wicket-keeper batter Thomas Knight.
India Vs Scotland, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match: Toss Update
Scotland won the toss and chose to bowl first.
India Vs Scotland, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match: Playing XIs
India U19 (Playing XI): Ayush Mhatre(c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu(w), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Mohamed Enaan, Kishan Kumar Singh, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Henil Patel
Scotland U19 (Playing XI): Theo Robinson, Olly Pillinger, Max Chaplin, Rory Grant, Ollie Jones, Finlay Carter, Manu Saraswat, Thomas Knight(w/c), Ethan Ramsay, Finlay Jones, Jake Woodhouse
India Vs Scotland, ICC U-19 World Cup Warm Up Match: Where To Watch?
There are no live streaming partners for the U-19 World Cup warm-up games.