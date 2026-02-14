England Vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Banton, Rashid Get Three Lions Back To Winning Ways
Adil Rashid's triple strike set up the contest before Tom Banton's unbeaten half century guided England to a crucial five-wicket win over Scotland, keeping their Super Eights hopes alive in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday. In their must-win Group C clash after their shock loss to West Indies, two-time champions England first rode on Rashid (3/36) and Liam Dawson (2/34) to choke Scotland in the back end and bowl them out for 152 in 19.4 overs after opting to field. Scotland were well placed at 113 for 3 in 12.3 overs and looked set to cross the 180-run mark, but a dramatic collapse of five wickets for 14 runs turned the match. In their modest chase, England were rocked early and slipped to 13 for 2 in two overs before Banton produced a match-winning 63 not out from 41 balls. Will Jacks smashed one six and a boundary off Brad Wheal to wrap up their chase in 18.2 overs.
