Scotland Vs Italy, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Munsey And Leask Power SCO To 73-Run Win
Scotland made a statement in their Group C tie at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, crushing debutants Italy by 73 runs at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. After Italy won the toss and bowled first, Scotland posted a massive 207/4, their highest total in a T20 World Cup, powered by George Munsey’s 84 off 54 with 13 fours and two sixes and a late flourish from Brandon McMullen (41 off 18)* to push the score past 200. In reply, Italy were never able to build consistent momentum and were bowled out for 134 in 16.4 overs, despite a fighting 50-plus knock from Ben Manenti. All-round contributions, including a four-wicket haul from Michael Leask, underpinned Scotland’s dominant win to kickstart their campaign after a loss against West Indies.
