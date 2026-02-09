Scotland Vs Italy, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Munsey And Leask Power SCO To 73-Run Win

Scotland made a statement in their Group C tie at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, crushing debutants Italy by 73 runs at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. After Italy won the toss and bowled first, Scotland posted a massive 207/4, their highest total in a T20 World Cup, powered by George Munsey’s 84 off 54 with 13 fours and two sixes and a late flourish from Brandon McMullen (41 off 18)* to push the score past 200. In reply, Italy were never able to build consistent momentum and were bowled out for 134 in 16.4 overs, despite a fighting 50-plus knock from Ben Manenti. All-round contributions, including a four-wicket haul from Michael Leask, underpinned Scotland’s dominant win to kickstart their campaign after a loss against West Indies.

Italy's Ali Hasan and Crishan Jorge congratulate Scotland players on wining the T20 World Cup cricket match in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
Italy vs Scotland T20 World Cup Cricket match-Benjamin Manenti
Italy's Benjamin Manenti leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Italy and Scotland in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
Italy vs Scotland T20 World Cup Cricket match-Oliver Davidson
Scotland's Oliver Davidson, left, celebrates the wicket of Italy's Benjamin Manenti with teammates during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Italy and Scotland in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
Italy vs Scotland T20 World Cup Cricket match-Harry Manenti
Italy's Harry Manenti plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Italy and Scotland in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
Italy vs Scotland T20 World Cup Cricket match-
Scotland players celebrate the wicket of Italy's Justin Mosca during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Italy and Scotland in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
Italy vs Scotland T20 World Cup Cricket match-George Munsey
Scotland's George Munsey, center, celebrates the wicket Italy's Justin Mosca, right, of during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Italy and Scotland in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
Italy vs Scotland T20 World Cup Cricket match-Richie Berrington
Scotland's captain Richie Berrington and Brandon McMullen run between the wickets to score during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Italy and Scotland in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
Italy vs Scotland T20 World Cup Cricket match-JJ Smuts
Italy's JJ Smuts, center, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Scotland's Michael Jones during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Italy and Scotland in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
Italy vs Scotland T20 World Cup Cricket match-George Munsey
Scotland's George Munsey celebrates his fifty runs with batting partner Michael Jones during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Italy and Scotland in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
Italy vs Scotland T20 World Cup Cricket match-Michael Jones
Scotland's Michael Jones plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Italy and Scotland in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
Italy vs Scotland T20 World Cup Cricket match-George Munsey
Scotland's George Munsey plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Italy and Scotland in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
Italy vs Scotland T20 World Cup Cricket match-Italy players
Italy players stand for the national anthems of the respective countries before the start of the T20 World Cup cricket match between them in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
Italy vs Scotland T20 World Cup Cricket match-Scotland players
Scotland players stand for the national anthems of the respective countries before the start of the T20 World Cup cricket match between them in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
