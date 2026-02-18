Nepal Vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s NEP Vs SCO Match

Nepal defeated Scotland by seven wickets in T20 World Cup Group C clash
Dipendra Singh Airee starred with an unbeaten 50 off 23 balls, while Kushal Bhurtel contributed 43 off 35 deliveries
Sompal Kami led the bowling with 3/25 and Nandan Yadav added 2/34 to restrict Scotland to 170/7
Dipendra Singh Airee blazed away to an unbeaten fifty as Nepal defeated Scotland by seven wickets in their final T20 World Cup Group C clash on Tuesday.
Airee smashed 50 off 23 deliveries after Kushal Bhurtel scored a 35-ball 43 to overhaul the 171-run target with four balls to spare.
Opting to bowl, Nepal restricted Scotland to 170 for 7 despite Michael Jones's 45-ball 71.
For Nepal, Sompal Kami (3/25) picked up three wickets while Nandan Yadav (2/34) accounted for two batters.
Brief Scores:
Scotland: 170 for 7 in 20 overs (Michael Jones 71; Sompal Kami 3/25, Nandan Yadav 2/34).
Nepal: 171 for 3 in 20 overs (Dipendra Singh Airee 50 not out, Kushal Bhurtel 43; Michael Leask 3/30)