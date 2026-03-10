Punjab FC Vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2025-26: Who Won Yesterday’s PFC Vs NEUFC Indian Super League Match?

Punjab FC held NorthEast United FC to a 1–1 draw in the Indian Super League. Parthib Gogoi scored first, but Nsungusi Jr Effiong equalised three minutes later. Punjab moved up to eighth, while NorthEast United stayed 10th

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
Punjab FC Vs NorthEast United FC, ISL Who Won Yesterday’s PFC Vs NEUFC Indian Super League Match?
Punjab FC held NorthEast United FC to a 1–1 draw in the Indian Super League match. Photo: X/ @IndSuperLeague
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • In the Indian Super League, Punjab FC held NorthEast United FC to a 1–1 draw at the Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana

  • Parthib Gogoi gave NorthEast United the lead, but Punjab striker Nsungusi Jr Effiong struck three minutes later to level the match

  • Punjab moved up to eighth with four points, while NorthEast United stayed 10th with three points from four games

Two second half goals saw Punjab FC hold NorthEast United FC to a 1-1 draw in their Indian Super League match at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Monday.

Parthib Gogoi gave NorthEast United FC the lead at the hour mark, only to see home-side Punjab FC's Nigerian striker Nsungusi Jr Effiong equalise three minutes later.

The 1-1 result meant Punjab improved one spot to move up to eighth on the table with four points with a game in hand, while the Highlanders remained on 10th with three points after four games.

The visitors had the better share of exchanges in the first quarter of an hour, a couple of early corners leading to Spanish centre-back Míchel Zabaco missing a golden opportunity, after Lalrinzuala had found him free with a measured cross from the left flank.

A minute later, NorthEast United winger Jithin MS also found some space to dink one across and above the keeper, but he too missed the target.

Related Content
Odisha FC Vs Inter Kashi FC, ISL 2025-26: Who Won Yesterday’s OFC Vs IKFC Indian Super League Match? - X/@OdishaFC
Odisha FC Vs Inter Kashi FC, ISL 2025-26: Who Won Yesterday’s OFC Vs IKFC Indian Super League Match?
Sunil Chhetri celebrating his goal against SC Delhi in ISL 2025-26. - bengalurufc/X
Bengaluru FC Vs NorthEast United Live Streaming, ISL 2025-26: When And Where To Watch, Head-To-Head
Jamshedpur FC players in action against Mohammedan SC in ISL 2025-26. - JamshedpurFC/X
Jamshedpur FC Vs Punjab FC Live Streaming, ISL 2025-26: When And Where To Watch, Head-To-Head
East Bengal FC Vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s EBFC Vs NEUFC Indian Super League Clash? - X/@eastbengal_fc
East Bengal Vs NorthEast United, ISL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s EBFC Vs NEUFC Indian Super League Clash?
Related Content

Punjab then had a good spell and Spanish midfielder Daniel Ramírez missed a free header, followed by Effiong having his first shot on target.

Dilmperis was forced onto a double substitution at the half-hour mark as Nikhil Prabhu got injured and Suhail created two chances near the close of the half. Gogoi, though, had the last great chance of the half, but the dreadlock could not be broken.

The second half initially saw some scrappy play with three bookings in the first few minutes, but soon the goal came when Parthib latched on to a loose ball after Rinzuala was boxed in by three defenders. He controlled wonderfully to drive forward and slot it with composure past Arshdeep Singh's right to give the Highlanders the lead.

The equaliser came instantly after Suhail, who had been a livewire down the left since coming on, won yet another of his battles with Redeem Talang, to burst into the box and cut back in for Effiong to tap in on the turn.

It was the Nigerian's third goal of the ISL season, and third in two games.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. T20 World Cup 2026: Babar Azam, Jos Buttler Among 5 Big Names Who Failed To Deliver

  2. India Vs New Zealand Final, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Hardik Pandya Recreates Iconic Celebration Pose - Watch

  3. Mohammed Siraj’s ‘Pani Pilana, Bat Uthana’ Joke On T20 World Cup 2026 Role Goes Viral - Video

  4. When And Where Will The Next T20 World Cup Be Played?

  5. Sri Lanka Appoint Gary Kirsten As Head Coach Ahead Of Cricket World Cup 2027; South African Replaces Sanath Jayasuriya

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026 Preview: PV Sindhu Set To Skip After Dubai Ordeal; Srikanth, Prannoy Will Spearhead Indian Challenge

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Lin Chun-Yi Highlights, All England Open Final: Bruised Indian Goes Down Fighting

  5. Lakshya Sen Goes Down Fighting Against Lin Chun-Yi, Finishes Second At All England Open

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 09, 2026

  2. K. N. Panikkar Passes Away:  How He Defended History From Myth And Majoritarian Narratives

  3. Strait Of Hormuz Closed Only To US, Israel & Europe: India’s 40% Crude Imports Unaffected

  4. Iran Sought Permission for 3 Ships to Dock In Indian Ports: Jaishankar

  5. From Denial, To Acceptance, To Revolt: The Changing Face Of Child Marriage In India

Entertainment News

  1. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  2. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  3. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  4. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  5. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Maximum Restraint Diplomacy: Can India Sustain Tightrope Walk On Iran Conflict?

  2. Cover Story: Bombs Do Not Liberate Women

  3. Lebanon Extends Parliament Term by Two Years

  4. Sirens And Silence In West Asia: Anxiety In Migrants’ Hearts

  5. Tehran Times Publishes Faces Of Slain Children, Issues Direct Challenge To Trump

Latest Stories

  1. Over 1,000 Indians Evacuated From Doha Amid West Asia Conflict

  2. India Vs Chinese Taipei, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: How Can Blue Tigresses Make It To QFs - Scenarios Explained

  3. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Advance Booking Soars, Premium Tickets Touch ₹2,900

  4. The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender Gets Major Update After Theatrical Plan Dropped

  5. Congress Slams Jaishankar’s West Asia Statement, Targets Modi’s Foreign Policy

  6. Veteran Bengali Actor Tamal Roy Choudhury Dies At 80 After Cardiac Arrest, Tributes Pour In

  7. Oscars 2026: Five Nominees In The Best Actor Race

  8. Writers Guild Awards 2026 Winners: The Pitt Dominates TV, Sinners Wins Original Screenplay