West Ham 2-2 Brentford (AET, 5-3 Pens), FA Cup: Shoot-out Victory Sends Nuno's Men Into Quarters

Ouattara's dinked effort was comfortably gathered by Areola, as Konstantinos Mavropanos rifled home the winning spot-kick as the Hammers stayed perfect in the shoot-out

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
West Ham United
West Ham are into the FA Cup quarter-finals
info_icon

Dango Ouattara's attempted Panenka penalty proved costly as West Ham reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with a 5-3 shoot-out win over Brentford at London Stadium. 

After Jarrod Bowen and Igor Thiago both netted twice in normal time, the teams could not be separated after 120 minutes, with penalties required to see who would progress. 

Ouattara's dinked effort was comfortably gathered by Areola, as Konstantinos Mavropanos rifled home the winning spot-kick as the Hammers stayed perfect in the shoot-out. 

An end-to-end opening saw West Ham open the scoring in the 19th minute when Bowen flicked the ball past Caoimhin Kelleher from close range after Mateus Fernandes' cross was inadvertently laid into his path by Kristoffer Ajer. 

However, Brentford hit back nine minutes later through Thiago, who diverted James Collins' header into the net, with the goal surviving a VAR review for a potential handball against the Brazilian. 

But West Ham captain Bowen restored his team's lead from the penalty spot after Michael Kayode tangled with Adama Traore inside the box, with the technology needed again to give the decision after referee Andy Madley initially waved away the hosts' protests. 

And just as though West Ham thought they were heading into the last eight, Brentford were awarded a spot-kick of their own when Kayode was pushed in the back by Crysencio Summerville, with Thiago making no mistake from 12 yards in the 81st minute. 

Related Content
Mansfield Town's Louis Reed, left, celebrates scoring during the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Burnley and Mansfield Town in Burnley, England, Saturday Feb. 14, 2026. - | Photo: PA/Richard Sellers via AP
FA Cup 2025-26 Fourth Round: League One Mansfield Shock Burnley, Man City Progress
Mansfield Town's Rhys Oates, top, scores during the English FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Burnley and Mansfield Town in Burnley, England, Saturday Feb. 14, 2026. - | Photo: PA/Richard Sellers via AP
FA Cup Highlights, Fourth Round Clock Watch: Man City, West Ham Win; Burnley Shocked By Mansfield
Dango Ouattara celebrates with Rico Henry after scoring at Villa Park. - null
English Premier League: Who Won Yesterday's Aston Villa Vs Brentford Match?
West Ham's Mateus Fernandes celebrates. - null
West Ham 3-1 Sunderland, Premier League: Nuno's Men Edge Closer To Safety With Convincing Win
Related Content

Both sides had chances to win it in extra-time, but penalties would decide who would host Leeds United in the last eight. After scoring from the penalty spot in normal time, Bowen and Thiago netted the first two penalties of the shoot-out. 

Valentin Castellanos then rifled home, only for Ouattara to follow up with a saved Panenka, which allowed Callum Wilson, Tomas Soucek and Mavropanos to send the Hammers through. 

Data Debrief: Bowen stings the Bees once again

After losing 2-0 in their previous meeting in the Premier League in October, West Ham exacted revenge here to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 2015-16.

And though his brace in normal time did not get his side over the line, Bowen played his part in the win. He now has nine goals in all competitions against Brentford (seven for West Ham, two for Hull City) – three more than he has scored against any other opponent in his career.

In addition, since Brentford became a Premier League side in 2021-22, no player has more goals in all competitions against the Bees than Bowen (seven, level with Phil Foden and Mohamed Salah). He has only found the back of the net more than once in two of his last 129 games for the Hammers – both at home against Brentford. 

Nuno Espirito Santo will, however, acknowledge that his side were made to work for their win, having registered an expected goals (xG) total of 2.85 from their 18 shots, compared to Brentford's 3.09 from their 17 attempts. 

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. T20 World Cup 2026: Babar Azam, Jos Buttler Among 5 Big Names Who Failed To Deliver

  2. India Vs New Zealand Final, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Hardik Pandya Recreates Iconic Celebration Pose - Watch

  3. Mohammed Siraj’s ‘Pani Pilana, Bat Uthana’ Joke On T20 World Cup 2026 Role Goes Viral - Video

  4. When And Where Will The Next T20 World Cup Be Played?

  5. Sri Lanka Appoint Gary Kirsten As Head Coach Ahead Of Cricket World Cup 2027; South African Replaces Sanath Jayasuriya

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026 Preview: PV Sindhu Set To Skip After Dubai Ordeal; Srikanth, Prannoy Will Spearhead Indian Challenge

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Lin Chun-Yi Highlights, All England Open Final: Bruised Indian Goes Down Fighting

  5. Lakshya Sen Goes Down Fighting Against Lin Chun-Yi, Finishes Second At All England Open

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 09, 2026

  2. K. N. Panikkar Passes Away:  How He Defended History From Myth And Majoritarian Narratives

  3. Strait Of Hormuz Closed Only To US, Israel & Europe: India’s 40% Crude Imports Unaffected

  4. Iran Sought Permission for 3 Ships to Dock In Indian Ports: Jaishankar

  5. Delhi Court Grants Sharjeel Imam Interim Bail To Attend Brother’s Wedding

Entertainment News

  1. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  2. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  3. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  4. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  5. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Maximum Restraint Diplomacy: Can India Sustain Tightrope Walk On Iran Conflict?

  2. Cover Story: Bombs Do Not Liberate Women

  3. Lebanon Extends Parliament Term by Two Years

  4. Sirens And Silence In West Asia: Anxiety In Migrants’ Hearts

  5. Tehran Times Publishes Faces Of Slain Children, Issues Direct Challenge To Trump

Latest Stories

  1. Over 1,000 Indians Evacuated From Doha Amid West Asia Conflict

  2. India Vs Chinese Taipei, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026: How Can Blue Tigresses Make It To QFs - Scenarios Explained

  3. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Advance Booking Soars, Premium Tickets Touch ₹2,900

  4. The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender Gets Major Update After Theatrical Plan Dropped

  5. Congress Slams Jaishankar’s West Asia Statement, Targets Modi’s Foreign Policy

  6. Veteran Bengali Actor Tamal Roy Choudhury Dies At 80 After Cardiac Arrest, Tributes Pour In

  7. Oscars 2026: Five Nominees In The Best Actor Race

  8. Writers Guild Awards 2026 Winners: The Pitt Dominates TV, Sinners Wins Original Screenplay