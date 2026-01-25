West Ham 3-1 Sunderland, Premier League: Nuno's Men Edge Closer To Safety With Convincing Win

Jarrod Bowen has now scored and assisted in 11 different Premier League games for West Ham, the most of any player for the club, overtaking Paolo Di Canio (10)

  Crysencio Summerville opened scoring for West Ham in 14th minute

  Jarrod Bowen and Mateus Fernandes made scoreline 3-0 at half-time

  Brian Brobbey pulled one back for Sunderland

West Ham's Premier League survival bid continued as three first-half goals catapulted them to a convincing 3-1 win over Sunderland at London Stadium. 

Crysencio Summerville, Jarrod Bowen and Mateus Fernandes were all on target for the Hammers, who moved to within two points of 17th-placed Nottingham Forest. 

Sunderland did, however, make a positive start when Noah Sadiki's fierce half-volley forced Alphonse Areola to spring into action, but the Hammers quickly settled into the game. 

And Summerville's towering header put the Hammers into a 14th-minute lead, with his third goal in as many league games brilliantly set up by Bowen down the right-hand side. 

Bowen then doubled the Hammers' lead from the penalty spot with a composed finish from 12 yards after Ollie Scarles was tripped by the outstretched leg of Trai Hume.

The first-half rout was completed in stunning fashion by Fernandes, who took aim and picked out the top-left corner with a superb strike from 30 yards out in the 43rd minute. 

However, Sunderland improved after the break and pulled a goal back in the 66th minute through Brian Brobbey, who expertly nodded Nordi Mukiele's cross past Areola. 

The Black Cats then saw Luke O'Nien's attempted cross hit the woodwork before Tomas Soucek had a goal ruled out in stoppage time for a foul on Robin Roefs, just moments after Fernandes had rattled the crossbar with another sensational effort from distance. 

Data Debrief: Bowen hits milestone in huge West Ham win

After ending their 10-game winless run in the Premier League by beating London rivals Tottenham last time out, West Ham backed that triumph up with a first top-flight win at home since November 8, with Bowen playing a starring role with a goal and an assist. 

Indeed, Bowen has now scored and assisted in 11 different Premier League games for West Ham, the most of any player for the club, overtaking Paolo Di Canio (10).

He also became the West Ham player with the outright most goal involvements in Premier League history (103–63 goals, 40 assists), moving clear of Michail Antonio (101 – 68 goals, 33 assists).

West Ham, who have won 11 of their last 13 Premier League home games against newly promoted sides (D2), were worthy of their win, having registered an expected goals (xG) total of 1.43 from their 13 shots to Sunderland's 0.65 from their seven attempts. 

