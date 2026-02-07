Arsenal Vs Sunderland, Premier League: Match Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Gunners lead the EPL table and will consolidate their position with a win on Saturday
Arteta refused to be drawn into early PL title chances
Arsenal are six points clear of Manchester City in the table
Mikel Arteta refused to be drawn into discussing talk surrounding the Premier League title, insisting his Arsenal players will continue to block any outside noise.
Arsenal are six points clear of Manchester City in the table and welcome Sunderland to Emirates Stadium on Saturday, hoping to build on their already sizeable advantage at the top.
Pep Guardiola's side are not in action until Sunday, when they travel to Liverpool, with many suggesting that this could be a pivotal weekend for the Gunners' top-flight ambitions.
Arsenal have not won the Premier League since 2003-04 but are the favourites to go all the way this season, finishing top of the pile in 91.2% of the Opta supercomputer's season simulations, with City the next in line with just a 5.7% chance of glory.
"We don't have much time to listen to that. We are busy with games and training," Arteta said. "We are far from that. It's normal. We are here to learn and improve."
Arsenal have dropped points eight times this season, with one of those coming against this weekend's opponents, with Brian Brobbey scoring a 94th-minute equaliser in a 2-2 on November 8.
"As always, we've tried to prepare every weekend," Arteta added on facing the Black Cats. "Every opponent is different and brings very difficult challenges.
"We need to face them and we've been doing that for a lot of months now.
"And that's the thing that we have to continue to do and play with our hunger and commitment every single game. Because if we do that, we have a big chance to win our games."
Sunderland, meanwhile, returned to winning ways in their last Premier League encounter with a thumping 3-0 win at home to struggling Burnley on Monday.
It was a result that moved them to eighth in the table and within five points of fourth-placed Manchester United.
Indeed, the Black Cats' current points total would see them survive in each of the last 10 Premier League seasons, but Regis Le Bris said he still doesn't feel safe in the top flight.
"We don't want to have this feeling. To stay ambitious, you need to chase something and, at the minute, this is our main target," the Sunderland boss said.
"If we can keep this ambition and energy, it will be the right mindset to be competitive."
Le Bris also urged his team to embrace their underdog status as they prepare to take on Premier League leaders.
"We have to show the best version of Sunderland with an underdog mindset," he added.
"They are playing at a huge level. They are impressive in the Premier League, outstanding in the Champions League.
"They are probably one of the best teams in Europe at the minute, so it's a tough challenge, but an exciting challenge."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Arsenal – Viktor Gyokeres
Though Viktor Gyokeres has struggled this season, six of his Premier League goals for Arsenal have come against the promoted sides (three vs Leeds and one vs Burnley).
These four goals have come from just six shots (67% conversion rate), compared to just two goals from 29 shots against everyone else (7% conversion).
Sunderland – Robin Roefs
Robin Roefs has made the third-most saves (76), has the second-highest save percentage (74.3%) and the joint-fifth most clean sheets (eight) of any goalkeeper in the Premier League this season.
The last time a goalkeeper kept more clean sheets for a promoted side was in 2020-21 through Illan Meslier (11) and Alphonse Areola (nine), and you feel he will be a busy man at Emirates Stadium on Saturday.
MATCH PREDICTION: ARSENAL WIN
Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 18 home league games against Sunderland (W13 D5) since a 2-1 loss at Highbury in November 1983.
But the Gunners lost to Man United in their last home league game, last losing consecutively at the Emirates in April 2022. However, they are unbeaten in their last 43 at home against promoted sides (W38 D5), the joint-longest run in Premier League history (Chelsea also 43 between 2001 and 2015).
And their set-piece threat could be key here. Arsenal have scored more goals from corners than any other side in the Premier League this season (14), with the Gunners just two goals off the most corner goals in a single campaign (16 by Oldham in 1992-93, West Brom in 2016-17 and Arsenal themselves in 2023-24).
Sunderland, meanwhile, are winless in their last seven Premier League away games (D3 L4) since a 2-1 victory at Chelsea in October. No promoted side has ever won away at both Arsenal and the Blues in a Premier League campaign before.
Recent history suggests that will likely not change this time around. Indeed, Sunderland have won just one of their last 28 Premier League games against Arsenal (D10 L17), a 1-0 home win in November 2009.
In addition, the Black Cats have never won in 16 top-flight away games against Arsenal (D5 L11), only visiting Liverpool more often without a victory in the competition (17).
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Arsenal – 79.6%
Draw – 12.5%
Sunderland – 8%