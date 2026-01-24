West Ham 3-0 Sunderland Live Score, Premier League: Fernandes Stunner Triples Hammers' Delight

West Ham United's Crysencio Summerville, centre, celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game with Taty Castellanos, right, and Soungoutou Magassa during the FA Cup third round match between West Ham United and Queens Park Rangers. Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP

Welcome to our live coverage of the English Premier League 2025-26, matchday 23 games on Saturday (January 24). Five matches are lined up this evening, three of which are concurrent: Fulham host Brighton, Tottenham visit Burnley and Manchester City welcome Wolves. But before that, West Ham invite Sunderland at London Stadium. The Hammers and Black Cats both posted victories (against Spurs and Crystal Palace, respectively) in their last top-flight outings, and are both seeking a hat-trick of wins across tournaments. Track the live football score and updates from the high-octane EPL games with us.

LIVE UPDATES

24 Jan 2026, 06:49:42 pm IST West Ham Vs Sunderland Live Score, Premier League: WHU 3-0 SUN The party continues for West Ham, and how! Mateus Fernandes sends the home crowd into raptures with a spectacular finish from more than 25 yards away, and Sunderland are three goals down with the first half not even over yet.

24 Jan 2026, 06:36:17 pm IST West Ham Vs Sunderland Live Score, Premier League: WHU 2-0 SUN West Ham two to the good in the 29th minute! Jarrod Bowen makes no mistake from the spot after Ollie Scarles earns his side a penalty, with Trai Hume being the guilty party for Sunderland. Bowen slots it into the bottom right corner and Sunderland are in bucketloads of pressure now.

24 Jan 2026, 06:19:47 pm IST West Ham Vs Sunderland Live Score, Premier League: WHU 1-0 SUN Crysencio Summerville hands West Ham the lead! The Dutch winger responds beautifully to an inch-perfect cross from Jarrod Bowen, leaping over the Sunderland defenders and powerfully heading it past the 'keeper in the 13th minute. As good a goal as The Hammers could have hoped for, early in the first half.

24 Jan 2026, 06:06:55 pm IST West Ham Vs Sunderland Live Score, Premier League: Kick-Off! Play is underway at London Stadium. West Ham kicking from left to right and Sunderland the other way in the first half. The Black Cats make an early foray into Hammers' box, and it takes a strong save from Alphonse Areola to deny Noah Sadiki's left-footed drive.

24 Jan 2026, 05:54:21 pm IST West Ham Vs Sunderland Live Score, Premier League: Starting XIs This is how the two teams line up: Today's Hammers 🥁 pic.twitter.com/atamH67yay — West Ham United (@WestHam) January 24, 2026 RLB's XI to take on West Ham! 👊#WHUSUN pic.twitter.com/Nbfgd5pA1M — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) January 24, 2026