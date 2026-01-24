West Ham 3-0 Sunderland Live Score, Premier League: Fernandes Stunner Triples Hammers' Delight

West Ham Vs Sunderland Live Score, Premier League 2025-26: The Hammers and Black Cats both posted victories (against Spurs and Crystal Palace, respectively) in their last top-flight outings. Follow the live football score and updates from London Stadium

B
Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
West Ham Vs Sunderland Live Score, Premier League 2025-26
West Ham United's Crysencio Summerville, centre, celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game with Taty Castellanos, right, and Soungoutou Magassa during the FA Cup third round match between West Ham United and Queens Park Rangers. Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA via AP
Welcome to our live coverage of the English Premier League 2025-26, matchday 23 games on Saturday (January 24). Five matches are lined up this evening, three of which are concurrent: Fulham host Brighton, Tottenham visit Burnley and Manchester City welcome Wolves. But before that, West Ham invite Sunderland at London Stadium. The Hammers and Black Cats both posted victories (against Spurs and Crystal Palace, respectively) in their last top-flight outings, and are both seeking a hat-trick of wins across tournaments. Track the live football score and updates from the high-octane EPL games with us.
LIVE UPDATES

West Ham Vs Sunderland Live Score, Premier League: WHU 3-0 SUN

The party continues for West Ham, and how! Mateus Fernandes sends the home crowd into raptures with a spectacular finish from more than 25 yards away, and Sunderland are three goals down with the first half not even over yet.

West Ham Vs Sunderland Live Score, Premier League: WHU 2-0 SUN

West Ham two to the good in the 29th minute! Jarrod Bowen makes no mistake from the spot after Ollie Scarles earns his side a penalty, with Trai Hume being the guilty party for Sunderland. Bowen slots it into the bottom right corner and Sunderland are in bucketloads of pressure now.

West Ham Vs Sunderland Live Score, Premier League: WHU 1-0 SUN

Crysencio Summerville hands West Ham the lead! The Dutch winger responds beautifully to an inch-perfect cross from Jarrod Bowen, leaping over the Sunderland defenders and powerfully heading it past the 'keeper in the 13th minute. As good a goal as The Hammers could have hoped for, early in the first half.

West Ham Vs Sunderland Live Score, Premier League: Kick-Off!

Play is underway at London Stadium. West Ham kicking from left to right and Sunderland the other way in the first half. The Black Cats make an early foray into Hammers' box, and it takes a strong save from Alphonse Areola to deny Noah Sadiki's left-footed drive. 

West Ham Vs Sunderland Live Score, Premier League: Starting XIs

This is how the two teams line up:

West Ham Vs Sunderland Live Score, Premier League: Hey All!

Greetings and welcome, everyone. Sit back and relax as we bring to you the build-up and live updates from the weekend Premier League games, starting with the West Ham vs Sunderland clash at London Stadium.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RCB Vs DC LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Aim To Halt Delhi's Winning Run

  2. T20 World Cup 2026: Verdict On Bangladesh's Participation Expected Today - Entire Timeline Of BCB-ICC Rift

  3. India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Blue Colts Skittle NZ For 135 In Bulawayo

  4. Sri Lanka Vs England LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: ENG Bundle Lanka Tigers For 210 In Colombo

  5. Bangladesh At T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Vs BCB Row Explained With Past Precedents

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open Day 7 LIVE Scores: Djokovic Brings Up 400th Slam Win; Osaka Pulls Out; Wawrinka Bids Adieu

  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Botic Van De Zandschulp Highlights, Australian Open: Serbian Clinches 400th Grand Slam Match Win

  3. Marin Cilic vs Casper Ruud LIVE Score, AO Open 2026: Former No.2 Takes On Croatian Favourite In Round 3 Clash

  4. Australian Open 2026: Swiss Ace Bows Out In Third Round With Defeat

  5. Australian Open 2026: Sinner Battles Heat To Book Fourth Round Spot In Melbourne

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Voices From Prison: My Crime Was Standing With The Adivasis, Says Journalist Rupesh Kumar Singh

  2. Jharkhand Risks Losing Rs 2,100 Cr in Central Funds Due To Delay In Municipal Polls

  3. Shimla Snowfall Today: Fresh Winter Blanket Grips Hill Station Amid IMD Alerts

  4. Voices From Prison: The Hypocrisy Of Liberals And The 'Good Muslim Bad Muslim' Narrative

  5. Trump Warns Iran As Reports Emerge Of Rising Death Toll From Protest Crackdown

Entertainment News

  1. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  2. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  3. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  4. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  5. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Trump Warns Iran As Reports Emerge Of Rising Death Toll From Protest Crackdown

  2. Putin On Trump’s Greenland Bid: ‘None Of Our Business’

  3. Crocs Controversy: Viral Allegations Of CEO Andrew Rees' Racist Tirade Spark Boycott Debate | Explained

  4. French Government Survives No-Confidence Votes To Push Through 2026 Budget

  5. US Completes Withdrawal From World Health Organization

Latest Stories

  1. KIWG 2026: Ladakh And ITBP Set Up Women's Ice Hockey Final, Army Thrash J&K In Men's Category; Snowfall Affects Skating

  2. Uddhav Says BJP Can’t Finish Sena (UBT), Calls It An Idea

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights Round 6 Day 3: CHD, SAUR Win Big, MUM, SER On Verge Of Victory

  4. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cloudy Skies with Light Rain Possible

  5. Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol–Varun Dhawan Film Opens Strong

  6. Sinner Vs Spizzirri Highlights, Australian Open 2026 3rd Round: World No. 2 Battles Heat To Book Fourth Round Spot

  7. Australian Open Day 7 LIVE Scores: Djokovic Brings Up 400th Slam Win; Osaka Pulls Out; Wawrinka Bids Adieu

  8. IMD Issues Heavy Snowfall Alert for Jammu & Kashmir Valley