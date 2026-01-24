West Ham 3-0 Sunderland Live Score, Premier League: Fernandes Stunner Triples Hammers' Delight

West Ham Vs Sunderland Live Score, Premier League: WHU 3-0 SUN
The party continues for West Ham, and how! Mateus Fernandes sends the home crowd into raptures with a spectacular finish from more than 25 yards away, and Sunderland are three goals down with the first half not even over yet.
West Ham Vs Sunderland Live Score, Premier League: WHU 2-0 SUN
West Ham two to the good in the 29th minute! Jarrod Bowen makes no mistake from the spot after Ollie Scarles earns his side a penalty, with Trai Hume being the guilty party for Sunderland. Bowen slots it into the bottom right corner and Sunderland are in bucketloads of pressure now.
West Ham Vs Sunderland Live Score, Premier League: WHU 1-0 SUN
Crysencio Summerville hands West Ham the lead! The Dutch winger responds beautifully to an inch-perfect cross from Jarrod Bowen, leaping over the Sunderland defenders and powerfully heading it past the 'keeper in the 13th minute. As good a goal as The Hammers could have hoped for, early in the first half.
West Ham Vs Sunderland Live Score, Premier League: Kick-Off!
Play is underway at London Stadium. West Ham kicking from left to right and Sunderland the other way in the first half. The Black Cats make an early foray into Hammers' box, and it takes a strong save from Alphonse Areola to deny Noah Sadiki's left-footed drive.
West Ham Vs Sunderland Live Score, Premier League: Starting XIs
This is how the two teams line up:
West Ham Vs Sunderland Live Score, Premier League: Hey All!
Greetings and welcome, everyone. Sit back and relax as we bring to you the build-up and live updates from the weekend Premier League games, starting with the West Ham vs Sunderland clash at London Stadium.