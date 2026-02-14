FA Cup LIVE Scores, Fourth Round Clock Watch: Man City Face Salford; Burnley, West Ham In Action

FA Cup 2025-26 Live Scores, Fourth Round clock watch: Follow the play-by-play updates from the five Round of 16 matches – Burton Albion vs West Ham, Burnley vs Mansfield, Man City vs Salford City, Norwich vs West Brom, Southampton vs Leicester City – on February 14, 2026

FA Cup 2025-26 Live scores Fourth Round clockwatch
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Fulham in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Welcome to the live clock watch coverage of the FA Cup 2025-26 Fourth Round matches on Saturday, February 14, 2026. We will be covering five Round of 16 fixtures: Burton Albion vs West Ham, Burnley vs Mansfield, Man City vs Salford City, Norwich vs West Brom, and Southampton vs Leicester City. At the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City face Salford City in a local derby. League One strugglers Burton Albion host Premier League side West Ham in their first-ever meeting, and Burnley welcome Mansfield Town to Turf Moor. In other matches, Norwich City clash with West Brom at Carrow Road in an all‑Championship tie and Southampton host Leicester City. Follow the play-by-play updates from the FA Cup Fourth Round matches right here.
LIVE UPDATES

FA Cup LIVE Scores, Fourth Round Clock Watch: Where To Watch?

All the five FA Cup Fourth Round matches will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India. The match between Manchester City and Salford City will be televised live on the Sony TEN 2 (SD & HD) channels.

FA Cup LIVE Scores, Fourth Round Clock Watch: Matches Tonight

  • Burton vs West Ham (Pirelli Stadium) – 5:45 PM IST

  • Burnley vs Mansfield (Turf Moor) – 8:30 PM IST

  • Manchester City vs Salford City (Etihad Stadium) – 8:30 PM IST

  • Norwich City vs West Brom (Carrow Road) – 8:30 PM IST

  • Southampton vs Leicester City (St. Mary's Stadium) – 8:30 PM IST

FA Cup LIVE Scores, Fourth Round Clock Watch: Welcome!

Good evening, football fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the five FA Cup Fourth Round matches across the English football pyramid. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

Published At:
