FA Cup LIVE Scores, Fourth Round Clock Watch: Man City Face Salford; Burnley, West Ham In Action

Manchester City's Erling Haaland, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Fulham in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Welcome to the live clock watch coverage of the FA Cup 2025-26 Fourth Round matches on Saturday, February 14, 2026. We will be covering five Round of 16 fixtures: Burton Albion vs West Ham, Burnley vs Mansfield, Man City vs Salford City, Norwich vs West Brom, and Southampton vs Leicester City. At the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City face Salford City in a local derby. League One strugglers Burton Albion host Premier League side West Ham in their first-ever meeting, and Burnley welcome Mansfield Town to Turf Moor. In other matches, Norwich City clash with West Brom at Carrow Road in an all‑Championship tie and Southampton host Leicester City. Follow the play-by-play updates from the FA Cup Fourth Round matches right here.

LIVE UPDATES

14 Feb 2026, 04:01:56 pm IST FA Cup LIVE Scores, Fourth Round Clock Watch: Where To Watch? All the five FA Cup Fourth Round matches will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India. The match between Manchester City and Salford City will be televised live on the Sony TEN 2 (SD & HD) channels.