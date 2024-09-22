India's Ravichandran Ashwin with teammates celebrates the dismissal of Bangladesh's Mominul Haque on the third day of the first test cricket match between India and Bangladesh in Chennai. PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar

India's Ravichandran Ashwin with teammates celebrates the dismissal of Bangladesh's Mominul Haque on the third day of the first test cricket match between India and Bangladesh in Chennai. PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar