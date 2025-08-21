The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

There are four recommendations to support the mission: One, develop intelligence capability, including high-class analysis covering all domains―military, economics, commerce, technology and information―to help the leadership foresee what’s brewing and forewarn the entities concerned. Two, to develop a culture of long-term perspective planning across all branches of the government to ensure appropriate preparation. Rather than perpetually managing crises and looking for short-term fixes, we must focus on building strategic assets across multiple domains. Three, even though defence production has increased to Rs 155,000 crore, the contribution of the private sector is less than a quarter. Indigenous cutting-edge capabilities are few and far between. Increasing participation of the private sector in defence and mandatory stipulations for investment in R&D by the industry must go hand in hand. Four, emergency procurements as the ‘way around’―a tardy defence capital procurement process―cannot go on for perpetuity. There must be revolutionary reforms in the procedures and structures to keep pace with technological changes, accelerated innovation cycles and evolving threats.