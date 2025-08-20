US Pressure On India For Buying Russian Crude Oil 'Unjustified': Russian Diplomat

1: Russian diplomat Roman Babushkin said India-Russia energy cooperation will continue "notwithstanding the external pressure", acknowledging challenges India is facing.
The United States pressure on India over its procurement of Russian crude oil is "unjustified," a senior Russian diplomat said on Wednesday.
Russian Deputy Chief of Mission Roman Babushkin expressed confidence that India-Russia energy cooperation will continue "notwithstanding the external pressure."
Acknowledging it as a "challenging" situation for India, he added during a media briefing that Russia has "trust" in its ties with India.
Referring to Western punitive measures against Moscow, Babushkin stated the sanctions are hurting those who imposed them.
Responding to a question, he remarked that the role of BRICS as a stabilising force will grow amid the ongoing global turbulence.
His comments came against the backdrop of tensions in India-US relations after US President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent, including an additional 25 per cent penalty tied to India’s purchase of Russian crude oil.
Earlier this month, Trump issued an executive order imposing the extra 25 per cent tariff as a penalty for New Delhi’s continued procurement of Russian oil.
India has defended its decision to buy Russian crude, stating that its energy purchases are guided by national interests and market dynamics.
Following Western sanctions on Moscow after its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, India began buying discounted Russian oil. As a result, Russia’s share in India’s total oil imports rose from just 1.7 per cent in 2019–20 to 35.1 per cent in 2024–25, making Russia India’s largest oil supplier.
(with PTI inputs)