Five Lessons From The Kargil War

In the period preceding the Kargil War, soon after the snow melt, graziers who had gone up to the heights had reported unusual activity in the area of the posts vacated during winters to avoid snow casualties. But these inputs unfortunately did not find their rightful place in the larger intelligence picture, similarly the surreptitious increase in the number of Pakistan’s Northern Light Infantry Battalions in the sector was missed out by the intelligence agencies. The security apparatus was too firm in their belief that the inhospitable terrain and harsh weather precluded any incursion. The Pakistanis exploited this mindset to occupy heights that dominated the National Highway connecting the Kashmir region with Ladakh region, in the hope that they could disrupt or cutoff this major artery at will.