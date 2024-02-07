Pakistan Army: Elephant In The Room Amid Elections

“Who will be made to lose, who allowed to win will have nothing to do with the votes they get,’’ Cyril Almedia a former columnist for Dawn commented on X. Many commentators believe that the match has already been fixed. Despite the cynicism all around, the fact is that the army swings into action normally after the elections are done and dusted, and the voters give a fractured mandate. This is what happened in 2018. Imran Khan was clearly the army’s favourite. But failed to get the required majority to form the government. So, the military got various groups to support their candidate and a hybrid government took shape. Until he fell out with former army chief General Bajwa, Imran Khan was proud of being on the same page as the army.

Imran Khan is undoubtedly the most popular politician in Pakistan today. And the injustice done to him has irked his strong support base, made up mainly of young people. The PTI is hoping that the youth will go out in large numbers and vote in candidates affiliated to the party. The PTI is hoping to get an app to download the independents who are actually PTI loyalist. If they can succeed in doing so there will not be confusion among voters who may not be aware of party affiliations, considering they are not allowed to use the symbol of the bat associated with the PTI. Imran Khan is urging voters to come out and elect independents affiliated with the PTI. Syed Muzamil Hasan Zaidi, Pakistan’s well-known podcaster said on X, “Gen Z is built differently. You can’t defeat this generation. You can try for a little while but they will outlive you and outgrow you. The only constant is change and the more you fight it the more painful it will be when it finally happens.”