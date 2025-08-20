Boney on the casting of No Entry 2

On replacing the entire cast in No Entry 2, Boney told Instant Bollywood that it's their loss that they could not retain the original cast. He confirmed changing the entire star cast. "We waited for almost 8–10 years but somehow things didn’t happen. We will miss them. And now we are trying to give a fresh start with a younger lot of actors. But at the same time, we will miss Salman, we will miss Anil and Fardeen. They were the original three boys in No Entry. And they were most loved," he said.