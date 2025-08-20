No Entry 2: Boney Kapoor Regrets Not Being Able To Retain Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan In The Sequel

On replacing the entire cast in No Entry 2, Boney Kapoor said that they will miss the original cast. No Entry starred Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan in key roles.

  • Boney Kapoor confirmed the original cast won't return for No Entry 2

  • Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor are part of the sequel

  • The first part starred Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Esha Deol, Lara Dutta, and Celina Jaitly.

Boney Kapoor's No Entry 2 stars Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor as the male leads. It is a sequel to the 2005 blockbuster, directed by Anees Bazmee. The first instalment starred Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Esha Deol, Lara Dutta, and Celina Jaitly. In an interview, Boney expressed regret for not being able to retain the original cast in the sequel.

No Entry 2 was announced in 2019.

Boney on the casting of No Entry 2

On replacing the entire cast in No Entry 2, Boney told Instant Bollywood that it's their loss that they could not retain the original cast. He confirmed changing the entire star cast. "We waited for almost 8–10 years but somehow things didn’t happen. We will miss them. And now we are trying to give a fresh start with a younger lot of actors. But at the same time, we will miss Salman, we will miss Anil and Fardeen. They were the original three boys in No Entry. And they were most loved," he said.

He added that time passed while they kept waiting, and now, with a new setup, he feels that things will be different. He regrets losing the opportunity to work with the original cast. "Because Salman is a fantastic guy, Anil is a fantastic guy, brother and actor. Fardeen is one of the best guys I have known in the film industry. I will miss them. But somehow, we have moved on, and let’s hope the decision is right," Boney said further.

Bazmee is directing the sequel. The female leads are yet to be announced. Reports claim that Tamannaah Bhatia will star in the upcoming comedy. Earlier, it was reported that Kriti Sanon was also part of it. But nothing has been confirmed yet.

