Mumbai Vs Uttarakhand Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Rohit Out For Golden Duck | MUM 175/4 (29.2)

Mumbai's Rohit Sharma will eye another masterclass knock as he will enter in the 2nd Group game of the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Uttarakhand in Jaipur. Photo: PTI

Mumbai Vs Uttarakhand Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Group C match of Round 2 of the Vijay Hazare Trophy between Mumbai and Uttarakhand. Mumbai will be entering the match on the back of a scintillating over Sikkim by 8 wickets courtesy to a smashing 155-run knock by Indian star Rohit Sharm, who made short work of Sikkim's target of 238 as Mumbai chased it down in just 30.2 overs. Uttarakhand, on the other hand lost to Himachal Pradesh as they failed to chase down the 260-run target set by them and got bundled out for just 164 thus losing the match by 95 runs. MUM will be the favourites against UTK in today's match. Follow the live score and real-time updates of the match here.

LIVE UPDATES

26 Dec 2025, 11:05:52 am IST Mumbai Vs Uttarakhand Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: MUM 175/4 (29.2) Uttarakhand fight back hard, picking up Musheer Khan and Sarfaraz Khan in quick succession. Mumbai move to 175/4 in 29.2 overs, trying to steady the innings after the earlier wickets fell.

26 Dec 2025, 10:39:18 am IST Mumbai Vs Uttarakhand Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: MUM 130/3 (20.2) Mumbai’s innings take a hit as Musheer Khan falls for 55 off 56, caught by Suchith J off Mayank Mishra. Sarfaraz Khan is holding one end, unbeaten on 53 off 46, while Siddhesh Lad supports at the other end on 2 off 4, as Mumbai look to rebuild and push their total.

26 Dec 2025, 10:09:35 am IST Mumbai Vs Uttarakhand Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: MUM 78/2 (14.0) Mumbai are starting to steady after early losses. Musheer Khan is unbeaten on 37 off 40 with five boundaries, gradually finding his rhythm, while Sarfaraz Khan supports well with 21 off 25. At 78/2 after 14 overs, Mumbai are slowly rebuilding and looking to shift momentum back in their favor.

26 Dec 2025, 09:39:33 am IST Mumbai Vs Uttarakhand Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: MUM 39/2 (8.0) Mumbai are wobbling early here. After Rohit Sharma’s first-over exit, the second opener follows him back soon enough. Angkrish Raghuvanshi hangs around for 20 balls but can’t push on, eventually bowled by Jagmohan Nagarkoti for 11. Two down, pressure firmly on. Stability comes from Musheer Khan, quietly holding things together with 18 off 21, while Sarfaraz Khan has just walked in and is finding his feet. Mumbai are rebuilding, slowly, after losing both openers before the innings could really take off.

26 Dec 2025, 09:13:43 am IST Mumbai Vs Uttarakhand Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Game On And WICKET! Mumbai opened their innings with Rohit Sharma and Angkrish Raghuvanshi, but the start was over almost as soon as it began. Rohit was dismissed for a golden duck in the first over, Devendra Bora striking early to send the Mumbai skipper back to the pavilion.

26 Dec 2025, 09:05:00 am IST Mumbai Vs Uttarakhand Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Toss Update Uttarakhand won the toss and opted to bowl first which means a great morning awits for fans in Jaipur as Rohit walks out early.

26 Dec 2025, 07:54:32 am IST Mumbai Vs Uttarakhand Live Cricket Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Hitman Back in Action! The Hitman of Indian cricket, Rohit Sharma, returns to the spotlight after a brutal 155 against Sikkim in Jaipur. The stands were packed last time, and with Rohit back at the crease, expect another full house and plenty of fireworks once again.