Ek Chutki Comeback Ki Keemat Tum Kya Jano, Ramesh Babu?

Beyond good-ol' promotional events, content seeding has played a crucial role in triggering conversations and setting up the template where if you scroll, you are fed, hungry or not. For both Animal and Dhurandhar, influencers catering to national and regional audiences were not just talking about the films but pinning the idea and the mood with a deluge of reels using the visuals and the music. Mukherjee notes that the ‘comeback’ stapled to Khanna and Deol is more algorithm than phenomenon. “The algorithm is going to show you more of what you see. The hashtag pushes the vehicle, more than the sense of a comeback. Harnessing social media enables excessive expression, which is there but for a short time when it peaks,” she adds.