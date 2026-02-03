Sunny Deol And Akshaye Khanna To Have A Riveting Face-Off In Netflix's Ikka; Check Out First Look

Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna have come together for Netflix's Ikka.
The thriller marks their first collaboration after the 1997 Border.
Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, it also features Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome and Sanjeeda Shaikh.
Get ready to witness the "ultimate face off" between Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna as both have reunited for Netflix's legal thriller Ikka. It marks their first collaboration almost 30 years after Border (1997). Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra (Hichki, Maharaj), the film also features Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome and Sanjeeda Shaikh in significant roles. Netflix on Tuesday unveiled its 2026 Tudum watchlist, where Ikka's first look was launched.
Netflix announces Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna's Ikka
Sharing a short teaser video of Ikka on social media, the streamer captioned it, "Kanoon ya khoon ka rishta, kiske haath mein hai iss khel ka ikka? ♠️Watch Ikka, coming soon, only on Netflix (sic)."
The clip shows Sunny Deol as a lawyer and Akshaye Khanna as the accused in a case. The teaser didn't give away the details about the plot to maintain the intrigue.
Ikka follows the story of a respected lawyer who is forced to defend an accused murderer. The lawyer has to win the case even at the cost of his ethics and values.
The team of Ikka, in a statement, shared, "We are excited to deliver IKKA, our second original for Netflix after Maharaj, which garnered immense audience love. This deeply personal script nurtured for years unfolds as a riveting face-off between two arch-rivals: a top lawyer forced to defend the man whose past with him and his wife holds many painful memories."
"Brace for a relentless thriller packed with emotional depth, a father's unyielding quest to shield his family, even at the cost of his principles, in a deal with the devil. Ideological clashes fuel this high-octane battle from the word go till the last frame with twists and turns galore," the statement read further, thanking Netflix, Sunny, Akshaye and the rest of the cast and crew.
Ikka has been written by Althea Kaushal and Mayank Tewari and produced by Alchemy Films.
Shishir Sharma and Akansha Ranjan are also part of the cast. Ikka's release date is yet to be announced.