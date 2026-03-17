Defending Iran, Defending India

It is not about the present. It is about the future. A future where sovereignty is respected. A world where peaceful coexistence is the norm despite differences in regime types. A world where bullies are not roaming the globe from Latin America to Africa and Asia. In this world, the powerful do not exploit the pretext of human rights violations to loot a country's resources and satisfy their egos and desires. Though we were late in expressing our condolences to Khomeini’s killing, we still have the time to assert our clear position on the matter by clearly condemning the American and Israeli attack on Iran and the violation of the principle of sovereignty. We should not let the bullies decide the fate of our existence and interaction. We should assert our independence, strategic autonomy and influence. Though we should primarily keep the principle of sovereignty in mind, we should also not forget India's dependence on Iran and the Gulf region for gas and oil, as well as the millions in remittances from the region.