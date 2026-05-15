India and Iran Hold High-Level Talks on West Asia Stability and Energy Security

Yet, even in a room of shared concerns, the complexities of the BRICS family were on full display. As India pushed for a two-state solution for Palestine and called for a long-overdue expansion of the UN Security Council, the friction between other members like Iran and the UAE served as a reminder of how fragile these alliances can be. In the end, the meeting was a portrait of two veteran diplomats trying to find a steady pulse in a region currently defined by its tremors.