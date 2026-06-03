Meghalaya Govt Intensifies Efforts To Check Spread Of African Swine Fever

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Outlook News Desk
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Authorities have imposed strict restrictions on pig movement, slaughter, and pork sales in affected areas as part of an intensified containment strategy.

african swine fever
The Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department has enforced restrictions on the movement of pigs, pork products, feed materials, and related equipment from infected locations. Photo: File photo
Summary of this article

  • Meghalaya has imposed restrictions on pig movement, slaughter, and pork sales in ASF-affected areas to curb the spread of the disease.

  • Veterinary teams have intensified surveillance, inspections, and biosecurity measures across affected districts.

  • Authorities have urged farmers to report pig deaths promptly and follow preventive guidelines to protect livestock and livelihoods.

The Meghalaya government has stepped up measures to contain the spread of African Swine Fever (ASF) following fresh outbreaks reported in several parts of the state.

Authorities have imposed strict restrictions on pig movement, slaughter, and pork sales in affected areas as part of an intensified containment strategy.

According to official notifications, confirmed ASF cases have been detected in villages across East Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi, and Eastern West Khasi Hills districts.

In response, the government has designated areas within a one-kilometre radius of infected premises as “Infected Zones,” while villages falling within a ten-kilometre radius have been classified as “Surveillance Zones.”

The Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department has enforced restrictions on the movement of pigs, pork products, feed materials, and related equipment from infected locations.

Pig slaughter and the sale of pork have also been prohibited in affected zones to prevent further transmission of the highly contagious viral disease. Enhanced surveillance, biosecurity measures, and field inspections are being carried out by veterinary teams across the state.

ASF affects domestic and wild pigs and can cause mortality rates of up to 100 percent in infected animals. While the disease poses no risk to human health, it has severe economic consequences for pig farmers and the pork industry. There is currently no commercially available vaccine or cure for ASF, making prevention and containment the primary tools for disease control.

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The outbreak has triggered concern among pig farmers, many of whom depend on livestock for their livelihoods. Farmer groups have sought government support and compensation to offset losses caused by pig deaths and movement restrictions.

Officials said the state is following the National Action Plan for Control, Containment and Eradication of African Swine Fever issued by the Union government. Authorities have urged farmers to report unusual pig deaths immediately and strictly adhere to biosecurity guidelines to prevent the disease from spreading further.

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