Complaint Filed Against Mamata Banerjee For linking Centre With Bangladesh Political Killing

A formal police complaint has been filed against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly linking the Central Government with the recent political killing in Bangladesh.
Mamata Banerjee had claimed that the murder was part of a “conspiracy” involving the Centre, prompting strong criticism from the BJP.
The complainant has accused her of spreading misinformation, creating communal tension, and defaming constitutional authorities.
A complaint has been filed against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her remarks linking the Central Government with the recent political killing of a student leader in Bangladesh.
The complaint was lodged by a senior BJP leader, who alleged that Mamata Banerjee made “highly irresponsible and inflammatory” statements without any evidence. In a public speech, the Chief Minister had suggested that the murder in Bangladesh was the result of a larger conspiracy involving the Centre.
The complainant has requested the police to register a case against her under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for promoting enmity, spreading false information, and defaming constitutional institutions.
BJP leaders have sharply criticised Mamata Banerjee, calling her remarks “dangerous” and an attempt to create unnecessary tension between communities and tarnish the image of the Central Government. They demanded that she withdraw her statement and tender an apology.
The Trinamool Congress defended the Chief Minister, stating that her comments were based on genuine concern over rising political violence in Bangladesh and its possible impact on the region.
The police have registered the complaint and initiated a preliminary inquiry. The development has further intensified the already charged political atmosphere in West Bengal. Legal experts believe the case could involve sensitive provisions related to public order and national security. Further action will depend on the outcome of the police probe.