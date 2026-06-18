Mamata Banerjee Security Row: TMC Protests PSO Removal in Bengal

The West Bengal government withdrew five longtime personal security officers of former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee late on June 17.
Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien blocked the entrance of Banerjee's Kalighat residence in Kolkata with his car in protest.
TMC leaders Mahua Moitra and Derek O'Brien accused Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari of political vendetta and endangering Banerjee.
The West Bengal government withdrew former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's five longtime personal security officers late on June 17, creating an immediate security vacuum at her Kalighat residence.
The sudden removal occurred despite Banerjee remaining legally entitled to Z-plus category security cover under official state protocol, The Indian Express reported.
Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien parked his car to block the entrance of the residence in protest.
"HAPPENING NOW 9.30 pm today. @MamataOfficial 's PSOs for 20 yrs were moved out from her residence in Kolkata . She is inside Have parked my car to block entrance. No security," O'Brien posted on X.
Political Vendetta Alleged
The Trinamool Congress directed swift backlash at Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and the state government.
"Removing the long-serving security personnel protecting Mamata Banerjee is not administrative action; it is a calculated move to isolate and endanger her," the party said in an official statement.
On X, the TMC wrote: "Your [Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari] insecurity-driven abuse of power exposes exactly who you are. If ‘petty politics’ had a face, it would undoubtedly look like yours."
TMC MP Mahua Moitra also condemned the decision against Banerjee, a three-term former chief minister and seven-term MP according to The Indian Express.
"This is how Mamata Banerjee, a three-term CM and seven term MP is being humiliated and put at risk by shameless vengeful BJP government. While Mohan Bhagwat enjoys XYZ +++ security with 100s of commando cars at our expense," Moitra said.
Official Protocol Disputed
The five withdrawn guards were former Railway Protection Force personnel absorbed into the state police. Administrative sources said the officers were directed to return to their parent units, and the Kolkata Police dispatched three replacement guards, The Times of India reported.
Banerjee declined the new Kolkata Police detail, leaving her residence without an official security deployment, The Times of India reported.
In response, the TMC deployed two private security guards to protect the former chief minister, India Today reported.
As of June 18, the West Bengal Home Department, the state's Directorate of Security and the West Bengal Police had not released a formal statement or official justification for the security reassignment, The Times of India reported.
However, the West Bengal government under Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari categorically denied the TMC's allegations, clarifying that Banerjee continues to receive her full protocol-mandated Z-plus category protection, The Wall reported. State officials explained the personnel were rotated according to standard administrative duty rosters, and Adhikari had previously instructed top police officials to ensure there was no reduction in her security, as per news reports.