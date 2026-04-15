Jaishankar Discusses West Asia Crisis With Israeli FM Amid US Naval Blockade Of Iran

External Affairs Minister speaks to Gideon Sa'ar and Penny Wong as tensions rise over Strait of Hormuz and Iran nuclear issue.

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
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Jaishankar, West Asia crisis, US naval blockade Iran
S Jaishankar Photo: Shuttershock; Representative image
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • S Jaishankar held phone talks with Israeli FM Gideon Sa'ar on the West Asia crisis amid US naval blockade of Iran.

  • Jaishankar also discussed the Iran-US-Israel situation with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

  • Israeli FM stressed firm US stance on preventing Iranian nuclear weapons and freedom of navigation through Strait of Hormuz.

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to his Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa'ar on Tuesday and discussed various aspects of the West Asia crisis amid a US naval blockade of Iran's ports, PTI reported.

The external affairs minister also held a phone conversation with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and exchanged views on the situation arising out of the war between Iran and the US-Israel combine.

After his call with Jaishankar, Sa'ar said Iran's action harming freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz requires "action".

"Had a telecon this afternoon with Israel FM @gidonsaar. Our discussion covered different aspects of the West Asia situation," Jaishankar said on social media.

According to PTI, the phone conversation between the two foreign ministers came amid reports of efforts by the US and Iran to hold a fresh round of negotiations after the collapse of the initial dialogue in Islamabad.

"We discussed Iran, the Strait of Hormuz, and Lebanon. I said that the firm American stance in the negotiations on conditions that would prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons (no enrichment in Iran, removal of enriched material from Iran) is critical for the entire international community," the Israeli foreign minister said.

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He pressed for freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz for all countries, including India.

The call came amid increasing global concerns over the US naval blockade of Iran's ports. PTI reported that the US action came in response to Iran partially blocking the flow of shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

Global oil and gas prices surged after Iran restricted the transit of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow lane between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, that handles roughly 20 per cent of global oil and LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas).

West Asia has been a major source of India's energy procurement.

(With inputs from PTI)

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