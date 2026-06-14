Tamil Maanila Congress Exits NDA

The Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) has formally announced its exit from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
TMC leaders pointed to growing ideological differences with the BJP and dissatisfaction over the handling of Tamil Nadu’s interests.
The decision is likely to reshape opposition politics in Tamil Nadu and weaken the NDA’s footprint in the state ahead of future elections.
the Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) on Thursday announced its decision to exit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
The party, led by senior leader K. N. Nehru, stated that the move was taken after careful deliberation due to irreconcilable ideological differences with the BJP and concerns over the alliance’s approach towards Tamil Nadu’s regional issues.
A senior TMC leader said, “We joined the NDA with high expectations, but our core principles and the interests of Tamil Nadu are no longer being addressed. Hence, we have decided to leave the alliance.”
The exit of the TMC is seen as a major setback for the BJP in Tamil Nadu, where the party has been trying to expand its base through alliances. The development comes at a time when opposition unity under the INDIA bloc is also gaining momentum in the state.
The BJP is yet to issue an official reaction to the TMC’s decision. Political observers believe this could trigger further realignments in Tamil Nadu politics, with the TMC likely to explore new alliances or work independently in the coming days.