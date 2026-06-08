Trinamool Rebellion Revives Government Hopes Of Passing Delimitation Bill

The growing rebellion and factionalism within the Trinamool Congress has significantly weakened the opposition’s ability to put up a united fight against the delimitation bill.
The Centre now sees a stronger possibility of passing the long-pending Delimitation Bill with reduced resistance in Parliament.
The NDA government is likely to accelerate the process of redrawing Lok Sabha and Assembly seats based on the upcoming census data.
The ongoing internal rebellion and crisis within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has given a fresh boost to the Central Government’s hopes of successfully passing the contentious Delimitation Bill in the near future.
Sources in the government say the current disunity and factional fights in the TMC, a key INDIA bloc partner, have considerably weakened the opposition’s collective resistance to the delimitation exercise.
The Delimitation Bill, which aims to redraw parliamentary and state assembly constituencies based on the latest population figures, has been a long-standing priority for the BJP. Several opposition parties, especially from southern states, have strongly opposed it fearing a shift in political representation.
However, with the TMC currently battling serious internal unrest following recent attacks on its leaders and growing discontent among MLAs, the NDA believes the overall opposition coordination on this issue has weakened.
Senior government officials are now more confident of building broader support and moving the bill in the upcoming sessions of Parliament. The exercise is expected to significantly benefit states with higher population growth, many of which are NDA strongholds.
The government is likely to initiate wider consultations with states and political parties soon while keeping the process on a fast track. The developments in West Bengal have clearly altered the political calculations around this crucial electoral reform.