Wu Yibing Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Wimbledon 2026: Ageless Djokovic Survives Wu's Challenge To Reach Round Two

Wu Yibing Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Wimbledon 2026: Catch the play-by-play updates from the Wimbledon 2026 first-round mens singles match at Centre Court on Monday, June 29

Novak Djokovic, speaking about his daughter creating a new celebration for him, after his four-set win against Wu Yibing

Novak Djokovic, speaking about his daughter creating a new celebration for him, after his four-set win against Wu Yibing GETTY IMAGES

Age may just be a number for Novak Djokovic. The 39-year-old Serbian legend once again proved why he remains one of the greatest competitors the sport has ever seen, defeating China's Wu Yibing 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 in a gripping first-round encounter at the 2026 Wimbledon Championships. Wu threatened to turn the contest on its head after snatching the second set and pushing Djokovic into several tense moments, but the seven-time Wimbledon champion responded with the composure and resilience that have defined his career. With yet another clinical performance under pressure, Djokovic booked his place in the second round and kept his dream of another Wimbledon crown firmly alive.

LIVE UPDATES

29 Jun 2026, 11:09:39 pm IST Wu Yibing Vs Novak Djokovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: H2H This is the first meeting between the two players.

29 Jun 2026, 11:30:29 pm IST Wu Yibing Vs Novak Djokovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Match Underway Here comes Novak … A blazer-donning Djokovic walks out on to Centre Court, still pretty full after Aryna Sabalenka’s match, with China’s Wu Yibing. The roof is open for now. This should be fun.

29 Jun 2026, 11:41:47 pm IST Wu Yibing Vs Novak Djokovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Djokovic 2-0 Wu Wu fails to get a grip in Djokovic's serve, failed to get a foothold.

29 Jun 2026, 11:49:52 pm IST Wu Yibing Vs Novak Djokovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Djokovic 3-1 Wu Wu brings some ‘oohs’ from the crowd with a superb forehand that Djokovic can’t reach in the corner, with the Serbian also acknowledging the quality of the shot. The Chinese player then goes very wayward hitting to the other side and gifts Djokovic two game points. He takes the first.

29 Jun 2026, 11:51:57 pm IST Wu Yibing Vs Novak Djokovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Djokovic 3-2 Wu Wu sees out a service game with a very confident couple of forehands stepping in from the baseline. He’s got some power.

29 Jun 2026, 11:54:13 pm IST Wu Yibing Vs Novak Djokovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Djokovic 4-2 Wu Djokovic goes 15-0 up on his serve but is sent wide by Wu. The 39-year-old gets the ball back well but opts not to chase the return, saving his legs a bit. He doesn’t need to exert much energy as he wins the rest of his points to hold.

30 Jun 2026, 12:04:47 am IST Wu Yibing Vs Novak Djokovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Djokovic 5-4 Wu Wu goes 30-0 up with a fizzing forehand, prompting a comment of “Too good” from Djokovic on the other side of the net. A double fault doesn’t put the Chinese off and he sends an ace out wide to make Djokovic work for the first set.

30 Jun 2026, 12:14:07 am IST Wu Yibing Vs Novak Djokovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Djokovic wins the first set 6-4 A slip from the Serbian at 30-30 draws gasps from the crowd – he was wrongfooted on another powerful return from Wu, who has been growing into this one. Djokovic gets it back to deuce more than once, forces an error on the Wu return and then closes out the game and the first set.

30 Jun 2026, 12:51:47 am IST Wu Yibing Vs Novak Djokovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Wu 4-6 6-5 Djokovic Staying true to the all-or-nothing ethos, Wu Yibing digs out an ace to lead 40-0. Wu, on the back foot, whips winner into the corner to hold. He's guaranteed at least a tie-break now.

30 Jun 2026, 01:06:24 am IST Wu Yibing Vs Novak Djokovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Game and second set - Wu Wu Yibing gets it! Novak Djokovic sends long and we're all square. Who saw this coming?

30 Jun 2026, 01:07:11 am IST Wu Yibing Vs Novak Djokovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Roof closing on Centre Court Darkness is closing in and the temperature is going down, so the Centre Court roof will be closed at the end of this second set. Closing the roof takes around 10 minutes and the players will be offered a three-minute warm-up for the change in conditions.

30 Jun 2026, 01:38:55 am IST Wu Yibing Vs Novak Djokovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Wu 4-6 6-5 3-3 Djokovic Wu Yibing is ranked 102 in the world. He has never reached any higher than 54 but he's showing consistency of a player much further up those rankings. Who knows how high he might have climbed if injuries had not kept him off the court throughout the majority of 2024 and 2025.

30 Jun 2026, 01:59:18 am IST Wu Yibing Vs Novak Djokovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Set point Djokovic Now it's Novak Djokovic's turn to ramp up the aggression. The Serb edges up to the net and leaves Wu Yibing with no space to play. Back to deuce they go. Djokovic gets a third look at set point and celebrates in very strange fashion - it looks like he maybe tried to head a very loose ball?

30 Jun 2026, 02:02:39 am IST Wu Yibing Vs Novak Djokovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Game and third set - Djokovic Novak Djokovic comes through the longest game of the match to finally wrap up the set. How much has that taken out of the 39-year-old's gas tank? Wu 4-6 7-5 4-6 Djokovic

30 Jun 2026, 02:25:48 am IST Wu Yibing Vs Novak Djokovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Wu holds to love Sumptuous striking from Wu Yibing - a blistering down-the-line forehand for 40-0. Novak Djokovic, who didn't move, applauds on his strings.

30 Jun 2026, 02:52:29 am IST Wu Yibing Vs Novak Djokovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Match points Djokovic Ace. 15-0. Poor Wu Yibing. He recovers once, twice, puts in a dive as Novak Djokovic drives him into the corner of the court but has no chance of getting up the court to recover a drop shot. 30-0. A roar. 40-0.

30 Jun 2026, 02:55:45 am IST Game, set and match - Djokovic What more can we expect from the 39-year old. Love him or hate him he truly deserves respect, the way he relentlessly challenged Wu the whole time and kept him on his toes. Hats Off! He was second best for much of the fourth set, but every time Wu Yibing looked to have his nose in front, Djokovic yanked him back. Djokovic only had one break point in the fourth set and he converted it. Wu had six but couldn't capitalise.

30 Jun 2026, 03:02:40 am IST Novak's Unbeaten Run in Round 1 of Wimbledon Continues.. Remarkably, Novak Djokovic has now won all 21 of his first-round matches at Wimbledon, extending his flawless opening-round record at the All England Club.

30 Jun 2026, 03:06:10 am IST THAT'S A WRAP! That's a wrap! See you'll soon for another Live Blog. Until then Bye-bye!