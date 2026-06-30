Outlook Explains | Is The US President Becoming More Powerful Than Ever Before?

As the US readies itself to celebrate the 250th anniversary of America’s liberation, debates about the president’s powers have come to the forefront.

Since returning to office in January 2025, President Donald Trump has taken a series of steps that critics argue have expanded presidential authority and blurred traditional limits on executive power. His actions have included nominating one of his personal lawyers as attorney general, directing the Department of Justice to pursue political opponents, deploying US Marines to the country’s second-largest city and facing scrutiny over allegations that he has used the presidency to benefit himself and his family.