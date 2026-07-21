Monsoon Showers Return to Delhi After Dry Spell; IMD Issues Yellow Alert as Temperatures Drop

The recent rainfall also helped enhance air quality across the city. Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 83 at 11.05 am on Tuesday, placing it in the "satisfactory" category, as classified by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). An AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as "good", 51-100 as "satisfactory", 101-200 as "moderate", 201-300 as "poor", 301-400 as "very poor" and 401-500 as "severe", the CPCB stated.