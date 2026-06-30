Wimbledon 2026: Who Won Yesterday In Gentlemen's Singles Matches On Day 1?

Italy's Jannik Sinner's shoes show a red stain during the men's singles match against Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Italy's Jannik Sinner's shoes show a red stain during the men's singles match against Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)