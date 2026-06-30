Wimbledon 2026: Who Won Yesterday In Gentlemen's Singles Matches On Day 1?

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Published at:

Wimbledon 2026 Day 1 Review: Here's everything that happened on the opening day of the Championships in the Gentlemen's Singles event, including Jannik Sinner's thrilling win, top seeds who were eliminated, key results and all the major highlights you need to know

Wimbledon 2026: Who Won Yesterday In Gentlemens Singles Matches On Day 1
Jannik Sinner of Italy celebrates winning the men's singles match against Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia during at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Summary of this article

  • Wimbledon 2026 began with Jannik Sinner surviving a five-set thriller against Miomir Kecmanović to start his title defence

  • Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev and Félix Auger-Aliassime advanced, while seeds Casper Ruud and Andrey Rublev crashed out

  • Hubert Hurkacz and qualifier Michael Zheng produced major Day 1 upsets over seeded opponents

The opening day of Wimbledon 2026 delivered plenty of drama as defending champion Jannik Sinner survived a major scare against Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic on Centre Court.

The world No. 1, carrying questions over his fitness after an early French Open exit, was pushed into a five-set battle before recovering to win 4-6, 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-2, 6-3.

Sinner's path to victory was far from smooth as he battled through a worrying fall during the third set and later appeared to be bleeding through his shoe.

However, the Italian regained his rhythm when it mattered most, producing a strong finish to secure his 94th Grand Slam match win and equal Italy's record held by Nicola Pietrangeli.

Wimbledon 2026: Who Won Yesterday In Gentlemens Singles Matches On Day 1?
Italy's Jannik Sinner's shoes show a red stain during the men's singles match against Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
info_icon

Seven-time champion Novak Djokovic also began his Wimbledon campaign with a hard-fought win over China's Wu Yibing, while Daniil Medvedev and Félix Auger-Aliassime moved into the second round comfortably.

However, the opening day also brought disappointment for several seeded players, with four names exiting the tournament early, including Casper Ruud and Andrey Rublev.

Related Content
Jannik Sinner Vs Miomir Kecmanovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: The Italian returns during the first set. - Photo: AP
Jannik Sinner of Italy plays a shot during a training session at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, ahead of the Wimbledon Championships in London. - Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Photo
Jannik Sinner of Italy waves to supporters after a tennis exhibition match against Cameron Norrie of Great Britain at the Hurlingham Tennis Club in London. - | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Wimbledon champion Jannik Sinner - null

Wimbledon 2026 Round 1: Seeds Out On Day 1

  • Casper Ruud [11]

  • Andrey Rublev [12] 

  • Luciano Darderi [14]

  • Cameron Norrie [26]

Wimbledon 2026 Gentlemen's Singles Day 1 Key Results

  • Jannik Sinner [1] beat Miomir Kecmanović 4-6, 6-3, 6-7(6-8), 6-2, 6-3

  • Novak Djokovic [7] beat Wu Yibing 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4

  • Daniil Medvedev [8] beat Marin Cilic 6-1, 6-2, 6-4

  • Michael Zheng [Q] beat Cameron Norrie [26] 6–7 (7–9), 6–2, 6–7(2–7), 6–3, 7–6 (10–4)

  • Felix Auger-Aliassime [3] beat Alexander Shevchenko 6-3, 6-1, 6-4

  • Rafael Jodar [23] beat Felix Gill [WC] 6-3, 6-3, 7-5

  • Hubert Hurkacz beat Casper Ruud [11] 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (9-7)

Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories