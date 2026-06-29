Jannik Sinner Vs Miomir Kecmanovic LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Italian Begins Title Defence On Centre Court

Jannik Sinner Vs Miomir Kecmanovic LIVE: Hello and welcome to the coverage of the day 1 action at Wimbledon 2026 as Italian Jannik Sinner begins his title defence against Miomir Kecmanovic on Centre Court. Sinner had a disappointing showing at the French Open earlier this year, losing in the second round after dealing with cramping issues. The Italian has not won a Grand Slam since last year’s Wimbledon, failing to make the final in both the Australian Open and French Open in 2026. Kecmanović reached the third round at Wimbledon last year, but he has faced a few early departures in Grand Slam tournaments in 2026. Catch the play-by-play updates from the Wimbledon 2026 first-round match between Jannik Sinner and Miomir Kecmanovic at Centre Court on Monday, June 29

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29 Jun 2026, 04:58:09 pm IST Jannik Sinner Vs Miomir Kecmanovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Players End Protest Over Prize Money Top tennis players at Wimbledon have decided to end their protest over prize money and will no longer be limiting their media appearances during the first week of the Grand Slam tournament.