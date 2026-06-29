Jannik Sinner Vs Miomir Kecmanovic LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Italian Begins Title Defence On Centre Court

Tejas Rane
Tejas Rane
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Jannik Sinner Vs Miomir Kecmanovic LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Catch the play-by-play updates from the Wimbledon 2026 first-round match between Jannik Sinner and Miomir Kecmanovic at Centre Court on Monday, June 29

Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic Live Score Wimbledon 2025 semi-final
Jannik Sinner Vs Miomir Kecmanovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: The Italian returns during the first set. Photo: AP
Jannik Sinner Vs Miomir Kecmanovic LIVE: Hello and welcome to the coverage of the day 1 action at Wimbledon 2026 as Italian Jannik Sinner begins his title defence against Miomir Kecmanovic on Centre Court. Sinner had a disappointing showing at the French Open earlier this year, losing in the second round after dealing with cramping issues. The Italian has not won a Grand Slam since last year’s Wimbledon, failing to make the final in both the Australian Open and French Open in 2026. Kecmanović reached the third round at Wimbledon last year, but he has faced a few early departures in Grand Slam tournaments in 2026. Catch the play-by-play updates from the Wimbledon 2026 first-round match between Jannik Sinner and Miomir Kecmanovic at Centre Court on Monday, June 29
LIVE UPDATES

Jannik Sinner Vs Miomir Kecmanovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Players End Protest Over Prize Money

Top tennis players at Wimbledon have decided to end their protest over prize money and will no longer be limiting their media appearances during the first week of the Grand Slam tournament.

Jannik Sinner Vs Miomir Kecmanovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: H2H

  • Wimbledon (2024) - Third round: Sinner 6-1 6-4 6-2

  • Cincinnati Masters (2022) - Round of 32: Sinner 7-5 3-1 ret.

  • Adelaide (2021) - Quarter-final: Sinner 7-6(10) 6-4

  • Next Gen ATP Finals (2019) - Semi-final: Sinner 2-4 4-1 4-2 4-2

Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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