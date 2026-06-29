Jannik Sinner Vs Miomir Kecmanovic Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2026: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles First Round Match

Defending champion Sinner opens his title defense against Kecmanović
Sinner aims to bounce back from a recent setback, while Kecmanović seeks an upset
Sinner is the clear favorite, holding a 4–0 lead in their series
The Wimbledon Championships 2026 open on Centre Court with a high-stakes first-round clash between defending champion Jannik Sinner and Serbian challenger Miomir Kecmanović. As the reigning world number one, Sinner returns to SW19 carrying the weight of expectation and a point to prove following his unexpected second-round exit at the French Open.
Sinner, who captured his first Grand Slam title on these very lawns last year, has opted for a period of physical recovery and training over lead-up grass-court events.
While this strategy prioritizes fitness, it leaves him entering the tournament without recent competitive minutes on grass. However, his dominant record on the surface—winning 17 of his last 19 matches—suggests he remains the man to beat.
Across the net, Miomir Kecmanović will be looking to capitalize on any signs of rustiness from the top seed. The world No. 51 enters the match with modest form, though he did reach the quarter-finals in Mallorca last week, providing him with some necessary grass-court seasoning.
Kecmanović is a technically sound baseliner capable of extending rallies, but he faces a monumental task: he is currently 0-7 against top-10 opponents at Grand Slams.
Head-to-head records strongly favor the Italian, who leads the series 4-0. Their only previous meeting at Wimbledon occurred in the third round of 2024, where Sinner cruised to a straight-sets victory, conceding only seven games.
For Sinner, this match is about re-establishing his rhythm and silencing doubts regarding his physical durability after his Parisian setback. For Kecmanović, the objective is to force the defending champion into extended, grueling points to test his stamina.
Barring any recurrence of the physical issues that plagued him in France, Sinner is heavily favored to navigate this opening hurdle and kickstart his title defense with a decisive victory.
Jannik Sinner Vs Miomir Kecmanovic, Wimbledon 2026: Live Steaming Details
When to watch Jannik Sinner Vs Miomir Kecmanović, Wimbledon 2026 Men's singles first round match?
The Jannik Sinner Vs Miomir Kecmanović, Wimbledon 2026 men's singles will be played on Monday, June 29 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. The match will begin at approx 6 pm IST.
Where to watch Jannik Sinner Vs Miomir Kecmanović, Wimbledon 2026 Men's singles first round match
Star Sports will telecast the live coverage of Wimbledon 2026 throughout India beginning on June 29, 2026. The Grand Slam will air live on the network's sports channels and livestream on JioHotstar, with feeds in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.