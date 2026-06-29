Jannik Sinner Vs Miomir Kecmanovic Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2026: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles First Round Match

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Jannik Sinner Vs Miomir Kecmanović, Wimbledon 2026: Get preview and live streaming information for the men's singles first round clash between Sinner vs Kecmanovic on Monday, June 29, at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

Jannik Sinner Vs Miomir Kecmanovic Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2026
Jannik Sinner of Italy plays a shot during a training session at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, ahead of the Wimbledon Championships in London. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Photo
Summary of this article

  • Defending champion Sinner opens his title defense against Kecmanović

  • Sinner aims to bounce back from a recent setback, while Kecmanović seeks an upset

  • Sinner is the clear favorite, holding a 4–0 lead in their series

The Wimbledon Championships 2026 open on Centre Court with a high-stakes first-round clash between defending champion Jannik Sinner and Serbian challenger Miomir Kecmanović. As the reigning world number one, Sinner returns to SW19 carrying the weight of expectation and a point to prove following his unexpected second-round exit at the French Open.

Sinner, who captured his first Grand Slam title on these very lawns last year, has opted for a period of physical recovery and training over lead-up grass-court events.

While this strategy prioritizes fitness, it leaves him entering the tournament without recent competitive minutes on grass. However, his dominant record on the surface—winning 17 of his last 19 matches—suggests he remains the man to beat.

Across the net, Miomir Kecmanović will be looking to capitalize on any signs of rustiness from the top seed. The world No. 51 enters the match with modest form, though he did reach the quarter-finals in Mallorca last week, providing him with some necessary grass-court seasoning.

Kecmanović is a technically sound baseliner capable of extending rallies, but he faces a monumental task: he is currently 0-7 against top-10 opponents at Grand Slams.

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Jannik Sinner of Italy waves to supporters after a tennis exhibition match against Cameron Norrie of Great Britain at the Hurlingham Tennis Club in London. - | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Sinner had also struggled in the heat at the Australian Open against Eliot Spizzirri in January. - AP
Jannik Sinner of Italy reacts as he plays against Clement Tabur of France during their first round men's singles tennis match at the French Open tennis tournament in Paris. - AP Photo
Indian Wells finalists Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner - File

Head-to-head records strongly favor the Italian, who leads the series 4-0. Their only previous meeting at Wimbledon occurred in the third round of 2024, where Sinner cruised to a straight-sets victory, conceding only seven games.

For Sinner, this match is about re-establishing his rhythm and silencing doubts regarding his physical durability after his Parisian setback. For Kecmanović, the objective is to force the defending champion into extended, grueling points to test his stamina.

Barring any recurrence of the physical issues that plagued him in France, Sinner is heavily favored to navigate this opening hurdle and kickstart his title defense with a decisive victory.

Jannik Sinner Vs Miomir Kecmanovic, Wimbledon 2026: Live Steaming Details

Q

When to watch Jannik Sinner Vs Miomir Kecmanović, Wimbledon 2026 Men's singles first round match?

A

The Jannik Sinner Vs Miomir Kecmanović, Wimbledon 2026 men's singles will be played on Monday, June 29 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. The match will begin at approx 6 pm IST.

Q

Where to watch Jannik Sinner Vs Miomir Kecmanović, Wimbledon 2026 Men's singles first round match

A

Star Sports will telecast the live coverage of Wimbledon 2026 throughout India beginning on June 29, 2026. The Grand Slam will air live on the network's sports channels and livestream on JioHotstar, with feeds in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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