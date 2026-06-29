Wimbledon Day 1, Live Photo - See The Best Photos From All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club
Play on the outside courts is underway in the 139th edition of Wimbledon. Among the early matches on the opening day of the grass-court Grand Slam: Fourth-seeded Jessica Pegula was playing Darja Vidmanova on No. 2 Court; Rafael Jodar was playing Felix Gill on No. 3 Court; and French Open finalist Maja Chwalinska was playing Mananchaya Sawangkaew on Court 12. Later Monday, defending champion Jannik Sinner was to open play on Centre Court against Miomir Kecmanovic, followed by top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka against Teodora Kostovic and seven-time champion Novak Djokovic against Wu Yibing. Conditions were ideal with sunny skies and the temperature 20 degrees Celsius (68 Fahrenheit) and forecast to rise only to 24 C (75 F).
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