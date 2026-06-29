Wimbledon Day 1, Live Photo - See The Best Photos From All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club

Play on the outside courts is underway in the 139th edition of Wimbledon. Among the early matches on the opening day of the grass-court Grand Slam: Fourth-seeded Jessica Pegula was playing Darja Vidmanova on No. 2 Court; Rafael Jodar was playing Felix Gill on No. 3 Court; and French Open finalist Maja Chwalinska was playing Mananchaya Sawangkaew on Court 12. Later Monday, defending champion Jannik Sinner was to open play on Centre Court against Miomir Kecmanovic, followed by top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka against Teodora Kostovic and seven-time champion Novak Djokovic against Wu Yibing. Conditions were ideal with sunny skies and the temperature 20 degrees Celsius (68 Fahrenheit) and forecast to rise only to 24 C (75 F).

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Britain Wimbledon Tennis Championships 2026 highlights-Jessica Pegula
Jessica Pegula of the United States celebrates winning her first set during the women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Britain Wimbledon Tennis Championships 2026 highlights-Learner Tien
Learner Tien of the United States returns the ball to Dalibor Svrcina of Czech Republic in their first round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Brian Inganga
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Britain Wimbledon Tennis Championships 2026 highlights-Shintaro Mochizuki of Japan
Shintaro Mochizuki of Japan returns the ball during the men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Britain Wimbledon Tennis Championships 2026 highlights-Denis Shapovalov of Canada
Denis Shapovalov of Canada looks on during his match against Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain in the first round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Britain Wimbledon Tennis Championships 2026 highlights-Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain
Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain eyes the ball as he plays against Denis Shapovalov of Canada in their first round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Britain Wimbledon Tennis Championships 2026 highlights-Darja Vidmanova
Darja Vidmanova of Czech Republic reacts during the women's singles match against Jessica Pegula of the United States at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Britain Wimbledon Tennis Championships 2026 highlights-Pablo Carreno Busta
Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain returns the ball to Denis Shapovalov of Canada in their first round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Britain Wimbledon Tennis Championships 2026 highlights-Darja Vidmanova
Darja Vidmanova of Czech Republic returns the ball to Jessica Pegula of the United States during the women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Britain Wimbledon Tennis Championships 2026 highlights-
A tennis supporter cheers during the first day of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Britain Wimbledon Tennis Championships 2026 highlights-Belinda Bencic
Belinda Bencic of Switzerland reacts during the women's singles match against Mika Stojsavljevic at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Britain Wimbledon Tennis Championships 2026 highlights-Felix Gill of Britain
Felix Gill of Britain plays a forehand against Rafael Jodar of Spain in their first round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Britain Wimbledon Tennis Championships 2026 highlights-Rafael Jodar of Spain
Rafael Jodar of Spain plays a backhand against Felix Gill of Britain in their first round men's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
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Britain Wimbledon Tennis Championships 2026 highlights-Mananchaya Sawangkaew of Thailand
Mananchaya Sawangkaew of Thailand eyes the ball as she returns to Maja Chwalinska of Poland during the women's singles at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Britain Wimbledon Tennis Championships 2026 highlights-Maja Chwalinska
Maja Chwalinska of Poland returns the ball during the women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 29, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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