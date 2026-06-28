Germany Vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Round Of 32 Clash At Boston Stadium
Germany vs. Paraguay Live Match Preview, FIFA World Cup 2026: Four-time champions Germany, "Die Mannschaft," face a high-stakes Round of 32 showdown against Paraguay’s "La Albirroja" at Boston Stadium. After topping their group with electric displays—highlighted by a 7–1 thrashing of Curaçao—Julian Nagelsmann’s side enter the knockouts looking to bounce back from a narrow group-stage loss to Ecuador. With dynamos Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz pulling strings for Kai Havertz, the Germans are poised to test the disciplined 4-5-1 defensive block deployed by Gustavo Alfaro. Paraguay, reaching the knockouts as a best third-placed side, are anchored by captain Gustavo Gómez and goalkeeper Orlando Gill, who must replicate their heroic clean sheet against Türkiye to stifle Germany’s firepower. It is a classic clash of German pedigree versus South American grit. See the best photos from the GER vs PAR football match here:
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