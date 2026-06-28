Germany Vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Round Of 32 Clash At Boston Stadium

Germany vs. Paraguay Live Match Preview, FIFA World Cup 2026: Four-time champions Germany, "Die Mannschaft," face a high-stakes Round of 32 showdown against Paraguay’s "La Albirroja" at Boston Stadium. After topping their group with electric displays—highlighted by a 7–1 thrashing of Curaçao—Julian Nagelsmann’s side enter the knockouts looking to bounce back from a narrow group-stage loss to Ecuador. With dynamos Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz pulling strings for Kai Havertz, the Germans are poised to test the disciplined 4-5-1 defensive block deployed by Gustavo Alfaro. Paraguay, reaching the knockouts as a best third-placed side, are anchored by captain Gustavo Gómez and goalkeeper Orlando Gill, who must replicate their heroic clean sheet against Türkiye to stifle Germany’s firepower. It is a classic clash of German pedigree versus South American grit. See the best photos from the GER vs PAR football match here:

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Germany Vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026
Germany supporters pose before the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Germany and Paraguay in Foxborough (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
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Germany Vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026
Germany supporters cheer before the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Germany and Paraguay in Foxborough (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
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Germany Vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026
Paraguay players warm up before the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Germany and Paraguay in Foxborough AP Photo/Mark Stockwell
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Germany Vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026
Germany's Joshua Kimmich (6) arrives on the pitch for warm ups during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Germany and Paraguay in Foxborough (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
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Germany Vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026
Paraguay's Antonio Sanabria (9) warms up before the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Germany and Paraguay in Foxborough AP Photo/Petr David Josek
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Germany Vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026
Germany supporters cheer before the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Germany and Paraguay in Foxborough AP Photo/Petr David Josek
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Germany Vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026
Germany's Leroy Sane (19) takes a dink of water at warm ups during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Germany and Paraguay in Foxborough (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
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Germany Vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026
Germany's Felix Nmecha (23) arrives on the pitch for warm ups during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Germany and Paraguay in Foxborough (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
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Germany Vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026
Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer (1) warms up during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Germany and Paraguay in Foxborough (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
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Germany Vs Paraguay, FIFA World Cup 2026
Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann arrives for interviews in the pitch before the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Germany and Paraguay in Foxborough (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
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