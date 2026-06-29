Rs 2 Lakh Rewarded Contract Killer Injured in Exchange of Fire, Aide Held in Delhi's Najafgarh

The accused, Rohit Lamba alias Amit alias Mohit (34), is allegedly a contract killer involved in more than a dozen cases of murder, attempt to murder and robbery, police said. His associate, Ritik Thakur (21), was also arrested. According to police, while investigating an attempt-to-murder case, officers received specific information on June 28 that Rohit and Ritik were hiding in Shakti Nagar Extension.
A police team conducted a raid at around 6 am and apprehended both accused after Rohit allegedly attempted to flee.
During interrogation, Rohit allegedly disclosed that he had hidden an illegal firearm near Old Kakrola Drain Road in Ghasipura. Police took him to the spot for recovery.
However, at around 3 pm, Rohit allegedly pulled out the hidden pistol from bushes and opened fire at the police team in an attempt to escape, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh said.
Police said the team warned him to surrender, but when he allegedly continued firing, Sun-Inspector Deepak Sharma retaliated in self-defence, hitting him in the right leg.
Rohit was overpowered, disarmed and shifted to a hospital for treatment. No police personnel or bystanders were injured in the incident.
Police recovered an illegal pistol with a magazine, four live cartridges and three empty cartridges, including one fired by the accused and two fired by the police.
A fresh case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act has been registered at Najafgarh police station.
Further investigation is underway to ascertain the accused's wider criminal links and possible involvement in other gang-related activities, police said.