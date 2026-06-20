CID Police Inspector Among Three Held in Rs 20 Lakh Robbery Case

A Bengaluru police inspector has been arrested for his alleged role in a Rs 20 lakh robbery case after a gang posing as police officials targeted a group staying at a hotel here, police said on Saturday.
The accused Police Inspector Mahesh Kanakagiri, attached to the CID department, alleged to be the mastermind, has been arrested, they said.
The arrest of his accomplices, Kupendra Reddy and Vasanth Kumar, led to the disclosure of the Inspector's alleged involvement in the robbery, police said.
The incident occurred on Thursday when two youths from Kerala, who were reportedly carrying Rs 20 lakh, were staying at a hotel in Madiwala here, they added.
According to the police, a group of individuals claiming to be police officers showed ID cards, questioned the youths about the source of the money, alleging that they were involved in money trading.
The suspects then demanded that the money be handed over to them and fled the spot with the amount.
The suspects had allegedly come in a jeep that was parked outside the hotel. They allegedly escaped in the same vehicle.
Upon realising that they were duped, the victims lodged a complaint with the Madiwala police station.
The complainant claimed that his friend informed him about investing money in trading to get high returns. For this reason, he had brought Rs 20 Lakhs in cash with him, a senior police officer said.
The accused individuals hatched a conspiracy, assaulted the victim, and committed a robbery, he said.
The entire robbed amount was also recovered, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.